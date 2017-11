The region’s “chemical genies” of the early 20th century were heralded as reaching into the future to create a more abundant life for all. Instead, they deprived future generations of their health and well-being.

About the Author Ariel Aberg-Riger Feed Ariel Aberg-Riger is a self-taught artist and visual storyteller who lives in Buffalo. By day, she works as a Creative Director in New York.