Fire Damage to California's Homes Isn't as Random as It Seems

Can California update its building codes to minimize fire damage? Jae C. Hong/AP

Experts have a pretty solid understanding of why some houses are more vulnerable than others—and building codes are a major factor.

In the midst of the many wildfire emergencies that have faced California this year, it can often seem that the way houses burn, or don’t, is random. The thing is, though, it’s not. Firefighters and researchers alike have a pretty solid understanding of why some houses are more vulnerable to wildfire than others. The real challenge ultimately lies in whether those with the power to act on that knowledge will do so. Available science It is commonly thought that it takes direct flame to spread a fire, but this isn’t always the case. Small embers are instead often the culprits that begin house fires during wildfires. These small bits of burning debris can be lofted long distances by the wind. They can then end up igniting landscaping materials like combustible mulch, or enter homes through vulnerable spots—gutters teeming with debris, unscreened attic vents, open or broken windows, old roofs with missing shingles. Once there, the embers smolder and can ultimately catch a house on fire.

California residents are largely aware that not all fire is bad, and that many of our ecosystems thrive on regular fire. It’s not something that we should, or ever could, hope to fully contain. Our only chance is learning, really and truly and finally learning, to live with it.

In that vein, the state must look long and hard at some of the steps that have been the hardest to take—not building in places that are particularly fire-prone and matching building codes with a modern understanding of wildfire risk—if there is to be any hope of alleviating the human suffering these fires cause. We are being invited to free ourselves from the notion that wildfire destruction is random and unpredictable, and that therefore there is nothing to be done about it. As the fire season in California gets longer, the winds worsen and wildfires move into areas once deemed too urbanized to burn, maybe the knowledge about what makes houses burn can finally be put to good use. This article was originally published on The Conversation. Read the original article.