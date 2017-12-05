Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel is pictured.
Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel. Jim Young/Reuters

Lab Report: With 'Chicago Charter,' Dozens of Cities Defy Trump on Climate

  1. Katie Pearce

A morning roundup of the day’s news.

”Forget Paris”: Countering President Trump’s withdrawal from the Paris Agreement, at least 36 U.S. cities today are poised to sign on to their own accord for reducing greenhouse gas emissions—“The Chicago Charter.” Former President Obama is slated to address the group of mayors gathered in Chicago for the two-day North American Climate Summit. USA Today reports:

“Each mayor is going to sign their own customized plan on how they are going to achieve the 2025 Paris Agreement,” Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, who is hosting the climate summit, told USA Today. “We’re all going to get to the same destination in our own individual way. It’s designed in such a way that it’s measurable.”

Among the highlights of what cities—including New York, Chicago, San Francisco, and Washington—plan to do are to reduce greenhouse gas emission by up to 28 percent and also to track each city’s goals. The results will be shared with the public.

  • See also: President Trump just disbanded a cross-agency panel that was created in 2015 to help cities deal with extreme weather and natural disasters—one of “the last federal bodies that openly talked about climate change in public,” its chairman told Bloomberg News.

Polls open in Atlanta: A runoff election today could disrupt a defining element of Atlanta’s identity: decades of leadership under black mayors. Mary Norwood, who’s running as an independent against fellow former city council member Keisha Lance Bottoms, would be the city’s first-ever white female mayor. (AP)

Tunnel map: A preliminary map of Elon Musk’s tunnel plans for Los Angeles show the high-speed transit system running between Long Beach Airport to Sherman Oaks, and from Dodger Stadium to LAX, with smaller tunnels fanning out to neighborhoods east and west. (Curbed Los Angeles)

Safer NYC: New York City officials are crediting a ramped-up approach to community policing—placing 2,000 more officers on patrol over the last two years—for the safest November in the city’s recorded history, as the city looks on pace to see its lowest crime numbers since the 1950s. (Route Fifty)

Best of 2017: In its year-end roundup, Smart Cities Dive has named Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto the city leader of the year for his defiance of President Trump on climate resiliency efforts and his host of innovative policies, while declaring Washington, D.C., the city of the year for its title as the first LEED Platinum city.

The urban lens:

Show us your city on Instagram using #citylabontheground.

About the Author

Most Popular

  1. Equity

    How Congress's Tax Plans Could Kill a Million Affordable Homes in a Decade

    The final tax bill that goes to the White House could have very little effect on housing affordability—or it could gut mechanisms for encouraging it.

    1. Kriston Capps
  2. Equity

    What the Republican Tax Bill Means For Commuters, Renters, and Retirees

    The most serious effects of the House and Senate proposals would unfold over years for urban citizens.

    1. Laura Bliss
    2. Alastair Boone
    3. Sarah Holder
    4. Teresa Mathew
    5. Benjamin Schneider
  3. Vacant homes in Huntington, West Virginia.
    POV

    Economic Inequality and Health Inequality are Inextricably Linked

    It’s lack of economic opportunity that is dooming more Americans to “diseases of despair.”

    1. John Lettieri and Steve Glickman
  4. A "For Rent" sign is posted outside a small apartment complex in Carlsbad, California
    Equity

    The Technology That's Going to Disrupt the Security Deposit

    Rentberry, an online rental marketplace, wants tenants to pay security fees in cryptocurrency and have micro-lenders cover most of the deposit. What could go wrong?

    1. Sarah Holder
  5. Life

    A Solemn Memorial Sparks a Feud Between Sister Cities

    San Francisco's new monument to "comfort women" has Osaka, Japan, threatening to end a decades-long relationship.

    1. Alastair Boone
    2. Linda Poon
Revealing More About the World Around Us
Click Here
Newsletters
Art and Adventures for Urban Explorers
Click Here
Let's Be Friends
Don't Miss Our Latest Stories
Click Here
Skip to content