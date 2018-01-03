Don’t get frozen in action when the cold snap hits, East Coast.

Winter is tightening its icy talons on the U.S. east coast this week, with one of the most rapidly intensifying storms on record— memorably described as a “bomb cyclone”—that is bringing snow to Florida, possible blizzard conditions from the coastal Mid-Atlantic up to New England, and misery to humanity in general. “In the storm’s wake,” the Washington Post warns, “the mother lode of numbing cold will crash south.”

A monster storm is headed for the East Coast, but don't worry, it's only expected to become a [squints at notes] "bomb cyclone" https://t.co/tLjbbRCQiD — Washington Post (@washingtonpost) January 2, 2018

This is not a prospect to be welcomed. Extreme frigidity is a joyless and lethal kind of weather emergency. It is cruel to the un-housed and elderly, dangerous to first-responders, and hard on civic infrastructure. (On the other hand: Ice fishermen are happy.)

It’s easy to feel paralyzed—nay, frozen!—from action in such challenging circumstances, especially if you live somewhere that’s unfamiliar with unseasonable cold. With that in mind, we’ve rounded up the most basic survival tips to keep you a) warm, b) decently conscientious of your environmental impact, and c) imaginatively stimulated for the next several days.

Don’t: Go outside if you can humanly avoid it

Remain under the covers for the next 24 hours, if at all possible. This is an excellent time to consume some Cold Snap Culture, such as contemporary Russian fiction, the poetry of Robert W. Service (“The Bard of the Yukon”), and those viral videos of Canadians throwing boiling water into the air to make snow.

Do: Act like a microclimate

Planet-savers: Try to warm yourself before you warm the room or the house. Sweaters, jackets, blankets, tea. (See above.) Science has debunked the famous claim about losing much of our body heat through the head, but you should still put a freaking hat on.

Do: Check your transit agency’s Twitter account for service updates if you have to leave the house

Nothing new here, but you should expect delays. Also, check on your kids’ school bus situation.

Don’t: Be a slave to your office’s locked thermostat

If you get trapped working late, you’re already swathed à la Michelin, and the office thermostat is locked, try tricking it—with ice!

Do: heat-tech your pipes

Nope, it’s not just for fashionable Uniqlo shoppers. Pipes need warmth layers, too! For homeowners who can hack it, pick up a bundle of polyethylene tubes from Home Depot on the way home and wrap those babies. (Bonus: Cup a few under doorway gaps to keep out chilly drafts.) If you need directions, watch and learn from the insulation masters at the Philadelphia Water Department, below. The Red Cross has more tips for preventing frozen pipes and their evil companions: burst pipes.