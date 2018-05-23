Flint still doesn't have water. Carlos Osorio/AP

Nestlé pays the state a pittance in exchange for its water at a time when public awareness of water issues is rising.

Michigan recently approved Nestlé’s request for permission to pump 400 gallons of water per minute from a well in the rural town of Evart, about 80 miles northeast of Grand Rapids. State environmental authorities approved this 60 percent increase despite poor timing and unprecedented opposition. Public outrage is still simmering, partly because the private company pays relatively little in exchange for its ability to profit off what many Michiganders see as a public resource. Based on a decade of water law and policy research, I believe that Michigan should either collect taxes on companies like Nestlé that harvest water or significantly raise the fees water bottlers must pay. Water wealth Michigan, the “Great Lakes state,” sits in the middle of one-fifth of the Earth’s surface freshwater. It has a higher percentage of surface water than any other American state. But even in water-rich places, long-term groundwater pumping can harm wetlands while dangerously decreasing the amount of water in rivers, lakes and streams—diminishing water supplies.

This unusually high number of comments surely owed something to do with the Flint water crisis and Detroit municipal water shutoffs, which have raised awareness regarding the importance of abundant clean water. The state acknowledged that public sentiment was strongly against the permit application, and then granted the permit anyway, citing its laws and regulations that provide limited grounds for denying this type of permit.

At least one nonprofit group intends to mount a legal challenge. This contentious permit probably sparked more public outrage than it might have had the state not granted it the same week it announced that it would stop providing free bottled water to Flint residents impacted by a water crisis. The government there harmed tens of thousands of people by distributing lead-tainted water, a problem compounded by insufficient oversight and an inept response to the disaster.