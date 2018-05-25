A woman holds an iced drink with a plastic straw at a Starbucks location. Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

This story was originally published by The Guardian and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. A New York City Council member announced on Wednesday his plan to ban plastic straws from the city of 8.5 million people, amid a growing effort across the globe to cut back on plastics. “We depend on plastic, and that is a trend we have to reverse immediately,” said city council member Rafael Espinal, who discussed his proposed ban at a press conference on the southern tip of Manhattan, with the Statue of Liberty in the background. Various governments and businesses have been jolted by concerns over plastic pollution by cracking down on the humble straw. Alaska Airlines on Monday said it would phase out plastic stirrers and straws from its in-flight service. In April, the British government announced plans to ban plastic straws, along with stirrers and cotton buds, by next year. And McDonald’s has said its customers in the U.K. will have to ask for straws if they want them and has announced a trial of paper straws.

Espinal’s proposed ban follows a failed effort by the city council to add a 5-cent fee to plastic and paper bag use. New York’s governor, Andrew Cuomo, has said he supports banning plastic bags but has not advanced a plan to enact such a ban, which already exists in California and Hawaii. Espinal spoke at an observation point on the Hudson River nestled between crowds of tourists, including two men who sipped iced coffee using plastic straws. The pair gestured at their straws as Espinal spoke about his concerns, then left just after the council member said he would be introducing a bill to ban plastic straws to the city council that afternoon. In the interim, Espinal has advised New York City businesses to stop automatically providing plastic straws at restaurants and in takeaway orders and instead only provide them at the customer’s request. Espinal also announced that more than 130 restaurants in the city had signed on to the “Give a Sip” campaign, which promotes using straws made from plastic alternatives including biodegradable paper, bamboo, and metal. The city’s Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS) is leading this campaign, which has signatories including museums, hotels, and Michelin-starred fine dining restaurants. Notably absent from the list are some of the main culprits of New York City’s straw use: coffee shops, juice bars, and fast-food restaurants. John Calvelli, WCS’s executive vice president of public affairs, said plastic straws were deadly for local turtles, whales, fish, and birds. “A single straw may seem like nothing; it’s not,” Calvelli said.

This effort was also supported by the Yemeni American Merchants Association, a group that represents hundreds of owners of New York City corner stores, known as bodegas. “You would be amazed to see how many people use double straws, how many people use straws as a toothpick,” said Zaid Nagi, vice president of the association. “You would be amazed to see how many people use double straws, how many people use straws as a toothpick.” If the bill is enacted into law, restaurants that continue to use straws, or plastic stirrers, would be warned, then face fines between $100 and $400. It would also make exceptions for people with disabilities or medical conditions that require them to use straws. In the U.S., the West Coast cities of Seattle—following a campaign dubbed “Strawless in Seattle”—and Malibu, near Los Angeles, have declared war on straws, while statewide bans of the items are being considered in California and Hawaii. Industry groups, meanwhile, are calling for improved recycling processes and more customer choice, rather than outright bans. Steve Russell, vice president of plastic business lobbyist the American Chemistry Council, has said that “providing straws through an ‘on-demand’ system gives customers choice and helps prevent waste by ensuring that straws are distributed only to those who need them.” A recent study estimated that there are about 7.5 million plastic straws strewn on America’s beaches, amid 35 million tons of plastic pollution produced worldwide every year, an estimated quarter of which is dumped in rivers, streams, and the oceans.