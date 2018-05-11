Teralytics

Data from 500,000 smartphones reveals exactly where the island’s residents went after the storm, and when they came back.

It is well known that the U.S. Census Bureau keeps track of state-to-state migration flows. But that's not the case with Puerto Rico. Most of the publicly known numbers related to the post-Maria diaspora from the island to the continental U.S. were driven by estimates, and neither state or federal institutions kept track of how many Puerto Ricans have left (or returned) after the storm ravaged the entire territory last September. But Teralytics, a New York-based tech company with offices in Zurich and Singapore, has developed a map that reflects exactly how, when, and where Puerto Ricans have moved between August 2017 and February 2018. They did it by tracking data that was harvested from a sample of nearly 500,000 smartphones in partnership with one major undisclosed U.S. cell phone carrier. Luis Melgar Between these months, nearly 6 percent of the Puerto Rican population left the island and is still living in the continental U.S. Another 6 percent left between October and September 2017 but returned to the island by February 2018. Where did everyone go? Leaving and Returning Since January, the data shows more Puerto Ricans returning to the island than leaving from it. TOTAL 407,465 359,813 Left Puerto Rico Returned to PR MONTH-TO-MONTH In thousands 150 Left Puerto Rico 100 50 Returned to Puerto Rico 2017 2018 0 Oct. Nov. Dec. Jan. Feb. SOURCE: Teralytics Most of those who left the island first moved to Florida (43 percent), followed by New York (9 percent), Texas (7 percent) and Pennsylvania (6 percent). Within Florida, the areas that received the largest amount of Puerto Ricans were Orlando (22 percent in Orange County), Osceola County (15 percent), and Miami (10 percent in Miami-Dade County.)

In New York State, 66 percent of the sample chose one of the five counties that make New York City, with the Bronx being the leading destination (25 percent). In the animation below, you can see a vivid visualization of the exodus, with two major streams of migrations in red immediately after the storm, followed by waves of returnees in blue. The usefulness of this kind of geo-referenced data is clear in disaster relief efforts, especially when it comes to developing accurate emergency planning and determining when and where the affected population is moving. “Generally speaking, people have their phones with them the entire time. This tells you where people are, where they’re going to, coming from, and movement patterns,” said Steven Bellovin, a computer science professor at Columbia University and former chief technologist for the U.S. Federal Trade Commission. “It could be very useful for disaster-relief efforts.” Many Puerto Rican migration estimates––conducted by institutions like the Center for Puerto Rican Studies––came from county-level school enrollment, which was an indicator for a long-term settlement in the continental U.S. This provided a broad picture of the exodus, but was not a fair representation of the magnitude of the migration. Other estimations were extracted from nonprofits doing local work in communities that received large influxes of Puerto Ricans, such as several towns located in Southeastern Pennsylvania like Allentown, Lancaster, and York.