People watch a fireworks show in Del Mar, California, on July 4, 2017. Mike Blake/Reuters

There will be more than 16,000 fireworks displays across the U.S. this Fourth of July—enough to register a dramatic (if temporary) effect on air quality.

America’s air this Independence Day will be filled with displays of patriotism—and with potentially dangerous air pollution. All those rockets and explosions release significant amounts of “fine particulate matter,” microscopic particles capable of penetrating deep into the lungs and bloodstream. The annual Independence Day spike in air pollution registers on air-quality sensors, from official government sensors to private networks. CityLab analyzed data on more than 100 private sensors located around the country from the PurpleAir network, and saw the same massive spike in Fourth of July air pollution that other studies have found:

Among the 118 PurpleAir sensors that CityLab analyzed, particulate matter levels rose from an average of around 10 micrograms per cubic meter (μg/m3) early on Independence Day 2017 to highs above 70 μg/m3 around 10 p.m. local time. That’s roughly equivalent to the difference in air quality between Los Angeles and Beijing. Those averages obscure more dramatic swings for some isolated sensors, which registered particulate matter levels above 500 μg/m3 on the evening of July 4, similar to peaks observed in other studies.