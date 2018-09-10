Ahead of Climate Summit, Marchers Take to City Streets

Preceding this week’s Global Climate Action Summit, thousands rallied for the environment in cities around the world.

This story was originally published by the Guardian and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration.

Tens of thousands of people took part in marches and other events across the U.S. on Saturday, calling for a swift transition to renewable energy in order to stave off the various perils of climate change.

The Rise for Climate protests was spearheaded by what organizers called the largest ever climate march on the U.S. West Coast. The march, which snaked through the heart of San Francisco, came ahead of a climate-change summit in the city this week that will gather mayors and business leaders from around the world.

The San Francisco march, which called for California Governor Jerry Brown to end fossil-fuel extraction in the state, attracted around 30,000 people, organizers said.

An array of activities, including rallies, voter registration drives, and vigils, were scheduled to take place across the U.S., in cities such as Boston, Miami, and Portland, Oregon. Events were also planned in Puerto Rico. In New Orleans, protesters planned to agitate for the halt of the Bayou Bridge pipeline, an extension of the controversial Dakota Access project that last year spurred a lengthy standoff at the Standing Rock reservation.