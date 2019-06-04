Residents are evacuated through flood waters caused by Harvey in West Houston, August 30, 2017. Adrees Latif/Reuters

As greater Houston seeks protection from the next Hurricane Harvey, using natural features like prairies and sand dunes to control water is gaining purchase.

HOUSTON— With the 2019 Atlantic hurricane season under way as of June 1, Texas has taken a major step toward improving its flood defenses by passing a bill to tap into the state’s savings—the aptly nicknamed Rainy Day Fund—for a sum of $1.7 billion. The move comes almost two years after Hurricane Harvey deluged Texas in August 2017, killing 68 people and causing an estimated $125 billion in damage statewide. Texas lawmakers passed Senate Bill 7 in late May, and it now awaits the signature of the state’s Republican governor, Greg Abbott. For municipal governments around the state, small and large, the bill’s passage means an influx of money through grants and loans that will unlock cost-sharing federal dollars for as-yet-unspecified resilience schemes. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo wrote to Abbott and other senior state politicians in January urging them to free up some of the reserves. A spokesman for Turner said last week that the mayor advocated for the Rainy Day funds “because of massive return on its investment for flood projects.” For FEMA Public Assistance projects, such as repairing buildings and parks and replacing equipment, local governments will get $9 for every $1 spent. For FEMA Hazard Mitigation Grant projects, the state will get $7.50 in federal aid for every $2.50 it spends. A chance to push for green infrastructure With its loyal support for the oil and gas industry, it’s not often that the Texas legislature gives conservationists anything to cheer. But the text of Bill 7 cites “construction and implementation of nonstructural projects, including projects that use nature-based features to protect, mitigate or reduce flood risk.” Environmental advocates see a chance to push for green designs in a state better known for exploiting natural resources than preserving them.

Lawmakers still envision a significant role for traditional “gray” engineered solutions, such as pipes, levees, drainage channels, and retention basins. But Laura Huffman, state director for The Nature Conservancy, thinks politicians are “recognizing that green infrastructure can scale just like gray infrastructure,” she said. “So we could do things as small as pocket prairies in a neighborhood—which could be restoring a vacant lot, a parking lot, a front yard—and that actually can do a lot for helping to manage the ‘flashy’ parts of flash floods,” said Huffman. “And you can scale that strategy out to a city and a regional level.” Making landfall as a Category Four hurricane, Harvey flooded more than 154,000 homes in Harris County, which encompasses Houston. The region did not wait for the state legislature to take action. Exactly one year after the storm made landfall, Harris County voters approved a $2.5 billion bond measure to finance more than 200 flood-control projects. Several dozen contracts with engineering firms have since been approved, for repairs, upgrades, and analysis. Some of the bond-measure funds went to buyouts. Buyouts make slow, ad-hoc progress One of the most obvious strategies is to buy and demolish high-risk homes in floodplains to create absorbent green spaces—and Harris County had the largest buyout program in the nation even before Harvey. Since the storm, thousands of property owners have volunteered for buyouts.

But resilience through buyouts is harder and more complex than it sounds. “The traditional buy-out approach is typically initiated in a reactionary, ad hoc manner—after flooding has already done its damage. This creates a checkerboard pattern of vacant lots,” said a Nature Conservancy report released in February that advocates more proactive and clustered buyouts. Also, local governments using federal money cannot force out homeowners to achieve clustering. A spokesperson for the Harris County Flood Control District said its buy-out program has always aimed to avoid “checkerboarding,” but it must follow FEMA guidelines, and buyouts must be voluntary.