A white nationalist demonstrator, bloodied after a clash with a counter demonstrator, at the entrance to Lee Park in Charlottesville, Virginia. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

Several other white supremacist rallies are already shaping up for the coming weeks. Cities are grappling with and how they'll handle the unwelcome visitors.

A growing list of mayors have sent out statements condemning the racism that drove the “Unite the Right” white supremacist rally into violence and death in Charlottesville, Virginia over the weekend. “We want to send a firm, united message that hate and violence have absolutely no place in our public square,” said U.S. Conference of Mayors CEO & Executive Director Tom Cochran in a press statement. “We urge every leader, at every level of government, to be firm that in the year 2017, there is no place in America for the kinds of display we are seeing in Charlottesville, nor the violence that has resulted because of it." Several other mayors made statements using the same language of America being “no place for” racism and bigotry, including southern mayors from Alexandria, Virginia; Knoxville, Tennessee; and Mobile, Alabama. Yet the Charlottesville rally was neither the first nor last of its kind, and many of these same cities will inevitably become the site for some of those future rallies. In fact, forthcoming “hate” rallies are already being planned in Boston, Virginia, and another nationwide anti-Muslim rally is also slated for September.

Roof’s “manifesto” on why he felt he needed to carry out that massacre carried a similar message to the one chanted by neo-Nazis and neo-Confederates in Charlottesville over the weekend and in May: A feeling that white people were being “replaced.” This weekend’s riots may have come to an end, but the sentiment that drove white supremacists to descend upon the Lee statue in the first place has not. “What happened in Virginia was not the culminating battle of this conflict,” wrote historian William Jelani Cobb for The New Yorker. “It’s likely a tragic preface to more of the same.” Leading elected officials in other cities with Confederate monuments, flags, and other regalia on public display are now committing to having those things removed. In Lexington, Kentucky, Mayor Jim Gray said he is preparing to have two Confederate statues taken down from a former county courthouse lawn located on the city’s Main Street.

The responses to Mayor Strickland’s tweets were telling of the challenges facing city leaders trying to manage armed protestors who espouse white supremacist views: Thank you, Mr. Mayor. I trust you'll instruct MPD to disarm and disburse any armed gathering of KKK and Nazi supporters. For public safety. — MemphiSeagrove (@MemphiSeagrove) August 13, 2017 Yet MPD gives them full protection when they come & charters buses to ferry them to & from their hotel. — Zorina E. Bowen (@GreenBiotechie) August 13, 2017 Policing There is also the question of how these cities will police these rallies. Police in Ferguson, Missouri had no problem deploying tanks and other heavy militarized weapons during unarmed protests there in 2014. It appears that police in Charlottesville took a softer approach against the clearly armed crowd. “Several times, a group of assault-rifle-toting militia members from New York State, wearing body armor and desert camo, played a more active role in breaking up fights,” reports ProPublica. “There remain lots of questions about the way the police conducted themselves yesterday and whether they were adequately prepared for what they confronted,” says Sherrilyn Ifill, President and Director-Counsel for the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund. “I would hope that city mayors and local law enforcement would learn from this experience, about the way in which white supremacists might attempt to hijack or use both the space of where these [Confederate] monuments are located and using the intention of removing those monuments in some places as staging grounds for the kind of things we saw yesterday and they will prepare themselves.”

Farhana Khera, Executive Director of the national nonprofit Muslim Advocates says her organization has been tracking anti-Muslim rallies that have been happening since well before Charlottesville, many of them involving armed activists. She’s particularly concerned about a nationwide rally coming up on September 9, coordinated by Act for America, which the Southern Poverty Law Center calls the “largest grassroots anti-Muslim group in America.” “We are calling on local officials, including mayors, to do everything in their power to create safe spaces and to protect the safety of their residents because as yesterday's events unfortunately remind us, not everyone who's involved in organizing or participating in a rally is interested in peaceful protest,” says Khera. “Some are coming to create havoc and mischief and even kill and assault their fellow Americans.” For the rally planned this weekend in Boston, the Lawyers Committee for Civil Rights and Economic Justice sent a letter to city officials asking them to postpone the gathering until they’ve developed a comprehensive public safety plan, to avoid another Charlottesville-level fracas happening. Lawyers’ Committee president Ivan Espinoza-Madrigal, said his staff and local Boston partners have been tracking the organizers of the Boston rally and found that many of the same speakers and influencers participated in the Charlottesville rally. “We cannot be the next Charlottesville,” said Espinoza-Madrigal on a press call. “In Boston, and in communities across the country, well-intended people are distancing themselves, saying that what happened in Charlottesville cannot happen outside of the South. Yet even in progressive Massachusetts we have experienced the fourth highest spike in hate crimes in the country. In the absence of federal leadership and oversight we urge all communities to push for local and state solutions to these pressing civil rights and hate crime problems.” City leaders face both political and financial risks in determining how they’ll handle certain future rallies, but they will have to decide. While a few mayors have spoken up against white supremacists, and for Confederate monument removal, many other mayors are silent. But they are not immune to what happened in Charlottesville.