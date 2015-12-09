11 Other U.S. Mayors Who Did Decide to Resign

Mayor Ed Murray is surrounded and embraced by supporters after announcing he is dropping his re-election bid for a second term in Seattle. Elaine Thompson/AP

Ed Murray joins this list of U.S. mayors who stepped down in just the last few years over alleged improper behavior.

Ed Murray resigned yesterday from his post as mayor of Seattle after a fifth person stepped forward accusing him of sexual abuse—the latest allegation coming from a younger cousin of his. For that he joins the company of several elected officials who have recently been accused (or confirmed) of sexual impropriety that led to their resignation: former Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley, former Congressman Matthew Wollman of South Dakota, and former Congressman Mark Lovell of Tennessee. While it seems that it’s more often politicians from the party of family values (the GOP) who get caught in such affairs, that’s more perception than reality. For Hinda Mandell’s book Sex Scandals, Gender, and Power in Contemporary American Politics, she found that Democrats are slightly more likely to be involved in scandals regarding extramarital affairs with women; they’re also more likely to have scandalous affairs with female. This certainly seems to be the case with mayors, who, when it comes to cities, are more often Democrats than not. Below is a list of mayors who’ve had to resign in recent years for improper behavior:

1) Sacramento, California — Former NBA star Kevin Johnson rode into Sacramento’s city hall taking his turn as a star mayor on the rise in 2008. However, in 2015 he faced a sexual misconduct allegation from a woman from his past, and a sexual harassment accusation from a woman of his present—an aide to his then City Manager. Johnson unceremoniously resigned from his position in December 2016 1) San Diego, California — Former Mayor Bob Filner resigned in 2013 amid a bevy of sexual harassment complaints from women. Among the racier allegations? The mayor's former press secretary alleged that Filner once asked her to "get naked" and kiss him, and, another time, asked her to work without wearing panties. 2) Corpus Christi, Texas — Dan McQueen resigned after serving just over a month as mayor of the Texas coastal city that was recently clobbered by Hurricane Harvey. The original questions around his leadership were water-related, though not necessarily of his making: During his first week as mayor, a chemical leak into the city’s water supply led to the city’s fourth ban on tap water use in 2016. This began a contentious relationship between McQueen and his city council that culminated with the exposure that his hand-picked chief of staff happened to be his live-in girlfriend, in violation of the city’s employment policy. Fed up with it all, he resigned in January. 3) Fairfax, Virginia — After Scott Silverthorne was busted for offering to trade sex to a methamphetamine dealer, he resigned as mayor. The transaction was caught by detectives who found Silverthorne on a website for casual sex encounters and say he had at least one other relationship through the site.