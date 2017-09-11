Trump’s proposed 2018 budget would eliminate a program now set to provide about half the housing rebuilding funds for Harvey and Irma.

The Senate voted to raise the debt limit and introduce $15 billion in hurricane relief funds last week, well before Hurricane Irma arrived on the doorstep of U.S. territories in the Caribbean Sea. Now that the storm is lashing Florida, the decision looks more than prudent.

About half of the approved disaster recovery money take the form of Community Development Block Grant funds. Under the Trump administration’s proposed budget for 2018, though, this entire category of funding—the program itself—would be eliminated.

About half of the Senate appropriation, $7.4 billion, goes to the U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency Disaster Relief Fund. The U.S. Small Business Administration gets $450 million for disaster-relief loans. The remaining $7.4 billion goes to Community Development Block Grand Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) funds, which can be used to rebuild housing for both owners and renters.

“It won’t be enough, certainly for both states [Texas and Florida], to recover from their housing needs for homeowners and renters, but it’s a really good down payment,” says Diane Yentel, president and CEO of the National Low Income Housing Coalition. “It’s a pool of flexible funds that local communities can use to meet a variety of needs created by disasters. First after Hurricane Katrina, and pretty much every disaster since, there’s been an allocation of disaster CDBG funds.”