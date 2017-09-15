Poor health isn’t just a result of individual choice. A program at Washington University in St. Louis teaches first-year medical students how the city’s environment shapes well-being.



Last year, Griffin Plattner’s medical school orientation included more than tours of hospital corridors and lecture halls. Plattner, a student at Washington University in St. Louis, visited a former African-American hospital and public housing complex, and other sites in low-income neighborhoods, and listened to lectures about the city’s history of racism and segregation.

The university has offered the tour for more than 15 years, and its goal is to help future doctors understand the various circumstances of some of their patients’ lives in order to treat them more effectively and with more empathy. When the program began in 1999, it was voluntary, and about 20 students signed up; now all 130 students participate before they even step into a classroom.

“I found it really thought-provoking,” Plattner says. “I had never thought about how environmental factors such as the adequacy, timing, and location of public transportation affect people’s health.”

Will Ross, a kidney specialist and the associate dean for diversity at the university, has run the program since its inception. He says the idea is not for students to see “how specimens are operating” and then return to the sterile environment of the medical school, but to take what they learn about the social determinants of health—a neighborhood’s abundance or dearth of green spaces, grocery stores, and bus or subway lines, or an individual’s income level and housing situation—and apply it in treatment.

“The idea that the patient is non-compliant—that they don’t really care about their health—is a mentality that has unfortunately affected too many of us in the medical environment for too long.”

Ross says that when students see these factors at play, they are better equipped to understand why some patients can’t easily adhere to a medical plan. “The idea that the patient is non-compliant—that they don’t really care about their health—is a mentality that has unfortunately affected too many of us in the medical environment for too long,” he says. The reality is that such patients face obstacles that prevent them from following a treatment plan: a lack of insurance to cover visits and medication, a lack of access to a car or public transportation to make their appointments, a lack of nearby stores to buy fresh, healthy food.

“Changing the mindset that it’s the individual’s fault means that doctors will ask meaningful questions about what’s going on in patients’ lives,” Ross says. “The patient then trusts the doctor more and works with them to follow their treatment.” The would-be doctors are also trained to connect patients in need with social services, such as programs that provide prescriptions at minimal cost or give free rides to medical appointments.