Lab Report: The Massive Costs of Unaffordable Housing

The costs of unaffordable housing: Skyrocketing housing prices aren’t just a local problem for U.S. coastal cities, but a national economic crisis, as restrictive land-use regulations and accompanying NIMBYism smothering wage and GDP growth. From a New York Times op-ed:

More housing in a region like Silicon Valley or Boston would raise the income and standard of living of American workers across the nation. The cost for the country of too-stringent housing regulations in high-wage, high-productivity cities in forgone gross domestic product is $1.4 trillion. That is the equivalent of losing New York State’s gross domestic product.

Because of the prohibitive cost of housing caused by these regulations, innovative companies in Silicon Valley and Boston do not grow as much as they could, and new businesses do not get created. This means slower economic growth, fewer jobs and lower wages across the nation.

High alert: With Hurricane Harvey’s devastation still top of mind, Miami is now in emergency mode for Irma—closing schools, setting up shelters, and starting evacuations for the Category 5 storm that may hit this weekend. (CNN)

In praise of the auto boulevard: A writer for Next City applauds the recent pedestrian-friendly improvements to Philadelphia’s go-to events space—the Benjamin Franklin Parkway—while still revering its historic function as a grand driving boulevard.

Bike-share mayhem: Shared bikes have become ubiquitous throughout urban China, but the city of Wuhan is now banning them due to the unregulated “chaos” of thousands of bikes dumped or discarded in crowded public spaces. (Business Insider)

Stats of the day: A typical “Dreamer” lives in Los Angeles and came to the U.S. from Mexico at age 6, according to the statistics on DACA. (New York Times)

  1. Equity

    Inside the Radical Community Response to Baltimore's Spiking Murder Rate

    The conceit of Ceasefire is simple: Nobody kill anybody for 72 hours.

    1. Baynard Woods
  2. Streets

    What Makes a Smart City Truly Smart?

    Kansas City has streetlights equipped with sensors and plans to make roads pay for themselves. But its chief innovation officer says there’s nothing smart about them.

    1. Linda Poon
  3. Margaret Atwood standing on a stage.
    Equity

    Margaret Atwood Is Mad Online About a Condo Building

    Tensions in Toronto always run high when it comes to housing, and Atwood was involved in several passionate online exchanges last week over the motives behind her opposition to a project and the precedent she and her neighbors were setting.

    1. Chris Bateman
  4. Customers mill around a produce stall in a covered shed, looking at boxes of tomatoes and squash
    Environment

    What's the Future of the Urban Farmers' Market?

    As grocery delivery ramps up, these bastions of local food are no longer offering something quite so unusual. Who is the model serving—and can it survive?

    1. Steve Holt
  5. Allegheny Center in 1974.
    Design

    Renewing Renewal In Pittsburgh

    Neither catastrophic nor beloved, the post-war regeneration of Allegheny Center has quietly gone stale in recent years. Today, it’s getting a much needed facelift.

    1. Anthony Paletta
