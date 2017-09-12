Lab Report: The Racial Politics of de Blasio's Re-Election

A morning roundup of the day’s news.

Primary day: The polls are open today in New York City, where incumbent Mayor Bill de Blasio holds a “nearly unassailable position” in the primary election, in part due to inclusive policies that mark a contrast with Trump’s White House. AP reports:

The story of de Blasio's 2017 re-election in some ways mirrors that of the Democratic Party's broader struggle with racial politics in the age of President Donald Trump. The president is not on the ballot in Tuesday's mayoral primary or in the November general election. Yet Trump has fueled racial divisions across America that have helped shape de Blasio's push to become the city's first Democrat re-elected mayor since Ed Koch in 1985. De Blasio, like Democrats across America, has been forced into an awkward dance at times with an electorate torn by the Republican president's view on race and immigration.

Nonprofit power: The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette dives deep in analyzing the nonprofits that now dominate the city’s post-industrial landscape and economy— employing one in five workers, controlling one-tenth of city property, and amassing a collective $44 billion in assets.