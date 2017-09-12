Bill de Blasio is pictured.
Mike Segar/Reuters

Lab Report: The Racial Politics of de Blasio's Re-Election

  1. Katie Pearce

A morning roundup of the day’s news.

Primary day: The polls are open today in New York City, where incumbent Mayor Bill de Blasio holds a “nearly unassailable position”  in the primary election, in part due to inclusive policies that mark a contrast with Trump’s White House. AP reports:

The story of de Blasio's 2017 re-election in some ways mirrors that of the Democratic Party's broader struggle with racial politics in the age of President Donald Trump.

The president is not on the ballot in Tuesday's mayoral primary or in the November general election. Yet Trump has fueled racial divisions across America that have helped shape de Blasio's push to become the city's first Democrat re-elected mayor since Ed Koch in 1985. De Blasio, like Democrats across America, has been forced into an awkward dance at times with an electorate torn by the Republican president's view on race and immigration.

Nonprofit power: The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette dives deep in analyzing the nonprofits that now dominate the city’s post-industrial landscape and economy— employing one in five workers, controlling one-tenth of city property, and amassing a collective $44 billion in assets.

Driverless gets real: GM and its self-driving car startup Cruise Automation have introduced what they call “the world’s first mass-producible car designed to operate without a driver,” meaning the car could be ready to hit the market as soon as the regulatory environment allows. (Business Insider)

Road to recovery: New Orleans’s promising rebound after Katrina—including cleaning up city corruption and progress in schools and housing—can offer an instructive model for Houston and cities in Florida as they recover from hurricane damage, says a former editor at the Times-Picayune. (Politico)

  • See also: Houston saw a tangible sign of returning to normalcy yesterday as tens of thousands of kids returned to school. (Washington Post)

Back-to-back games? There’s a longshot chance the U.S. could host two consecutive Olympics, if there’s any momentum to current talks in Salt Lake City and Denver of bidding for 2026 Winter Games—taking place two years before Los Angeles hosts the Summer Olympics. (AP)

The urban lens:

Share your city on Instagram using #citylabontheground.

About the Author

Most Popular

  1. A woman covering her mouth with her jacket as she crosses a bridge in smoggy Missoula, Montana
    Environment

    The West Is on Fire. Get Used to It.

    A fire ecologist explains why this summer’s wildfires are so dramatic, and why the West will have to learn to live with a more severe burning season.

    1. Joe Eaton
  2. Amazon Seattle headquarters expansion
    Life

    Amazon's HQ2 and the Rise of Big-Ticket Megadeals

    Tax-break auctions for Foxconn, Apple, and now Amazon’s HQ2. The number of deals with cities and states valued at $50 million or above is growing.

    1. Greg LeRoy
  3. Screenshots from Hoodmaps are pictured.
    Maps

    This Map Wants You to Stereotype Your City

    Hoodmaps asks which neighborhoods attract hipsters, tourists, and students, and more.

    1. Martín Echenique
  4. A wheelchair user is pictured in front of protest signs about accessibility.
    Maps

    Google Gets Serious About Mapping Wheelchair Accessibility

    The tech giant is tapping into its global army of users to make its Maps app more useful for people with disabilities.

    1. Linda Poon
  5. Life

    Can City Hall Make a Music Scene?

    Behind all those happening new bands, there might be some hard science.

    1. Lee Gardner
Maps
Revealing More About the World Around Us
Click Here
Newsletters
Art and Adventures for Urban Explorers
Click Here
Let's Be Friends
Don't Miss Our Latest Stories
Click Here
Skip to content
Next Story in Equity »