The rollback of deportation protection for “Dreamers” —young people who were brought to the country illegally as children—is going to have an impact everywhere.
As early as Friday, the White House could announce the end of an Obama-era program that has allowed almost 800,000 young people who came to the U.S. illegally as children to stay and legally work.
These “DREAMers”—called so after bipartisan legislation from 2001 that sought to lay out a path for citizenship—have lived in the U.S. for most of their lives. Many didn’t even know they were undocumented until they were older. The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, which was put in place in 2012, has helped these young people come out of the shadows and become a meaningful part of American society: They have been able to work in higher-paying jobs, get driver’s licenses, start businesses, go to college, buy homes, and take care of their children.
Eliminating the very popular program won’t just disrupt the lives of these people and their families—it might have a negative economic effect on each state in the U.S.
Where the DACA-eligible live
Illegal immigration to the country rose after the 1965 immigration overhaul, which diversified the nation’s immigrant population as a whole, but had the unintended consequence of limiting already-established flows of migration from Mexico. In the 1990s, the U.S. beefed up its border and strengthened penalties for immigration offenses. The previously cyclical flows of migration stopped. As Princeton University professor Douglas Massey explains in Foreign Policy: ramping up border security didn’t keep migrants out; it kept them from returning home. Soon, of course, their families joined them in the U.S—fanning out and building lives in big cities, small towns, and rural areas across the country.
The Migration Policy Institute has a handy tool that allows users to see the concentration of DACA-eligible individuals across the U.S states—and then zoom in on the counties in which they make up large shares.
California is the deepest green, containing around 30 percent of the total U.S. DACA-eligible population. It’s followed by Texas, New York, and Florida:
Where eliminating DACA will cause most harm
Exactly how the government might revoke DACA is unclear. Very likely, it’s going to phase out this program—stop accepting any new applications and let the current protections expire. That means DACA recipients would start losing their protections within a few months. And by the end of 2019, all the protections would have expired. In waves, DACA recipients would lose their authorization to work and become fair game for deportation. Those who were going to age into the program in 2017 will never see its benefits.
The Center for American Progress (CAP) recently calculated that more than 30,000 individuals would lose their jobs every month as a result of DACA elimination, and around 700,000 total over the next two years. In a previous analysis, CAP estimated that a protracted blow will come over the next ten years in the form of a $460.3 billion loss to the national GDP. Using CAP’s breakdown of annual GDP loss for each state, CityLab created the following map:
Texas, as it turns out, is likely to be one of the biggest losers with about $6.2 billion at risk annually. Ironically, it is also the state that’s been leading the push for DACA’s demise. California has the most of all to lose: $11.6 billion annually.
Advocates are now turning to Congress—calling specifically on the Republicans lawmakers to sign bipartisan legislation protecting DREAMers.
“Do Republicans stand with the young people that are the future of this country?”Ana María Archila, co-executive director of the Center for Popular Democracy, asked in a statement. “Or do they stand with a bigoted President trying to reverse all of the progress that we have made?”