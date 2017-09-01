The rollback of deportation protection for “Dreamers” —young people who were brought to the country illegally as children—is going to have an impact everywhere.

Where eliminating DACA will cause most harm

Exactly how the government might revoke DACA is unclear. Very likely, it’s going to phase out this program—stop accepting any new applications and let the current protections expire. That means DACA recipients would start losing their protections within a few months. And by the end of 2019, all the protections would have expired. In waves, DACA recipients would lose their authorization to work and become fair game for deportation. Those who were going to age into the program in 2017 will never see its benefits. The Center for American Progress (CAP) recently calculated that more than 30,000 individuals would lose their jobs every month as a result of DACA elimination, and around 700,000 total over the next two years. In a previous analysis, CAP estimated that a protracted blow will come over the next ten years in the form of a $460.3 billion loss to the national GDP. Using CAP’s breakdown of annual GDP loss for each state, CityLab created the following map:

Texas, as it turns out, is likely to be one of the biggest losers with about $6.2 billion at risk annually. Ironically, it is also the state that’s been leading the push for DACA’s demise. California has the most of all to lose: $11.6 billion annually. Advocates are now turning to Congress—calling specifically on the Republicans lawmakers to sign bipartisan legislation protecting DREAMers. “Do Republicans stand with the young people that are the future of this country?”Ana María Archila, co-executive director of the Center for Popular Democracy, asked in a statement. “Or do they stand with a bigoted President trying to reverse all of the progress that we have made?”