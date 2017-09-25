Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle and former Army Ranger Alejandro Villanueva stands outside the tunnel alone during the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday. Nam Y. Huh/AP

Given the investment that cities make into professional sports franchises, team owners do not have the luxury of ignoring the politics of their environs.

The distinction between the Penguins and the Steelers was particularly striking given that both franchises represent a city that has been prominent among the urban areas currently at war with Trump. How much does a professional sports team have to hew to the values of the city that it represents? Pittsburgh’s Mayor Bill Peduto certainly has not backed away from dealing with the political and racial issues behind the sports world’s entanglements with the White House. He has been public about his beef with Trump on several issues: Like many mayors, he’s currently challenging the White House’s anti-immigration agenda, and he sharply rebuked Trump when he made his infamous “I represent Pittsburgh not Paris” speech in June. (Citylab reached out to Peduto for a comment on whether professional sports teams should reflect city values, but did not get a response). After Charlottesville, It’s Up To Cities To Lead on Inclusion https://t.co/UMxBpOGMbC — bill peduto (@billpeduto) August 20, 2017 In comments to the The New York Times yesterday, Peduto stressed that “there are two distinct sides that need to have a conversation, not a president who chooses sides.” Trump’s holding up the hockey and NASCAR as sports models makes sense for his agenda: Both sports have fanbases that reflect the kind of mostly white suburban constituencies that voted him into office. However, the Penguins hockey team are not the Allegheny County Penguins, they are the Pittsburgh Penguins: They skate in an arena in the heart of the city, right near downtown. And both the Penguins and the Steelers are supported by hundreds of millions of dollars of Pittsburgh taxpayer money. Which means they should not be insulated from the issues of racism, diversity, inclusion, and public safety that the city of Pittsburgh, from the mayor on down, is currently grappling with.

Remember: Kaepernick’s protest predates the Trump era, in early 2016, while he was playing in San Francisco. That setting was appropriate: Across the bridge in Oakland is where police officers shot and killed Oscar Grant, an African American, in 2009 while he was handcuffed. This was one of the first high-profile police killings of an African American in the modern era to trigger citywide protests and riots. The Grant killing happened just as President Obama took the White House and it pushed both federal and local governments to fix their attention on police violence. Officials at both levels were forced to focus on this matter even more in the ensuing years as the deaths of Trayvon Martin, Michael Brown, Jordan Davis, Natasha McKenna, Alexia Christian, and thousands of African Americans who died in police custody under questionable terms. Many of the cities where these police killings of African Americans took place are now actively in the process of trying to reform their police departments, to curb that kind of violence. Baltimore, Chicago, and Seattle are all cities that have signed consent decree agreements with the federal government to bring about such reforms. Baltimore and Chicago both had to fight against the Trump administration to defend those reforms. Given the millions of dollars that city residents invest in teams both as taxpayers and patrons, team owners have an obligation to speak up about the problems in these cities. This is what the Baltimore Orioles COO John Angelos came to understand during the Freddie Gray uprisings, when he said: My greater source of personal concern, outrage and sympathy beyond this particular case is focused neither upon one night’s property damage nor upon the acts, but is focused rather upon the past four-decade period during which an American political elite have shipped middle-class and working-class jobs away from Baltimore and cities and towns around the U.S. to third-world dictatorships like China and others, plunged tens of millions of good, hard-working Americans into economic devastation, and then followed that action around the nation by diminishing every American's civil rights protections in order to control an unfairly impoverished population living under an ever-declining standard of living and suffering at the butt end of an ever-more militarized and aggressive surveillance state. That’s a courageous stance from a sports executive who seems to understand that a team’s ties to the city goes beyond just naming rights. Any team like the Pittsburgh Penguins that chooses to indulge Trump precisely at a politically tumultuous time like this sends a different message: That its allegiance is not to the city that makes its team possible, but rather to a man who stands for all of the things that the city is standing against.