Demonstrators march in response to a not guilty verdict in the trial of former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley. Jeff Roberson/AP

A Pew report shows that nearly a third of white Americans under the age of 30 have “cold” feelings for the police. Recent court rulings and decisions made by the Trump administration this year might help explain why.

Less than a year into the post-Obama milieu, yet another major police shooting trial—the Jason Stockley case in St. Louis—produced a widely denounced verdict that reminds us how difficult it is to hold police officers accountable when they murder African Americans. Then-St. Louis police officer Stockley shot and killed Anthony Lamar Smith as he fled off in a vehicle. This happened in 2011, almost three years before the police killing of Michael Brown in the St. Louis suburb of Ferguson. Which means it happened years before the 21st Century Policing reforms that followed the outrage and national outcry behind the Ferguson police killing. The verdict in the Stockley case, however, arrived last week, well after the installation of those reforms, which were an attempt at a policing reconstruction era of sorts. Those reforms are currently being starved out by the Trump administration, though, before they even had a chance to kick in.

Which might explain why attitudes toward police haven’t changed. On the same day as the Stockley verdict, the Pew Research Center released survey data showing that there is still a wide divide between how African Americans and white Americans feel about the police. Roughly 40 percent of African Americans view police “coldly,” or unfavorably, compared with 73 percent of whites who have “warm,” or favorable views of police, according to Pew. Such wide racial divergence in attitudes toward police are consistent with what Pew picked up in past studies on the subject, going back to 2007. It will be interesting to see how long that racial gap will hold, though. White people are increasingly found on the frontlines of protests against police violence. That has definitely been the case in the current street protests happening in St. Louis, in response to the Stockley verdict. It’s bad enough that St. Louis police were heard during those protests chanting, “Whose streets? Our streets,” but now businessowners are starting to feel the economic impacts of poor police-community relations in various ways. In one case, Chris Sommers, owner of the popular Pi Pizzeria in St. Louis, and who is white, has been sounding off on Facebook about police antagonizing him and his patrons. For speaking out against the police force’s militarized formation during the protests, he’s been doxxed and harassed by Blue Lives Matter-affiliated police officers, he told Riverfront Times.

The national NAACP says it’s precisely this kind of police behavior that compelled it to issue a travel advisory against people visiting Missouri this past August and to support the St. Louis boycott. “We share the St. Louis community’s outrage about Stockley’s acquittal,” said Derrick Johnson, interim President and CEO of the NAACP. “This type of policing has no place in modern society. We need police that feel that they belong to communities not that they can demonstrate their ownership of communities through displays of force.” A more modernized policing strategy that better connects police with communities is exactly what the Obama administration was trying to do with its 21st Century Policing agenda, which was spurred by the 2014 Ferguson fracas. Part of that agenda was bolstering up the federal Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) office in the U.S. Justice Department, to help strengthen those neighborhood ties, especially in communities of color. However, current Attorney General Jeff Sessions decided to gut one of the key components of the COPS program, the Collaborative Reform Initiative, described as a voluntary “partnership between the Department of Justice and local law enforcement to help agencies be more effective in their crime fighting and public safety mission.” Some of the assistance applied under that initiative helped police departments troubleshoot problems of police use of excessive force.