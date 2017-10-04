People pray during a candlelight vigil for victims of the Route 91 music festival mass shooting in Las Vegas.
“Crisis of our time”: In the 1960s, when U.S. cities exploded into riots, we saw a coordinated government response—a national commission on civil disorder resulting in the landmark Kerner Report. So why is it taking us so long to treat today’s mass shootings as a systemic crisis, as we did 50 years ago? Politico Magazine writes:

We think of urban rebellions as a defining crisis of 1960s America. Today, it is mass shootings, which are far more common than riots ever were back then—and far deadlier. In the wave of riots from 1964 through 1971, 228 people were killed across more than 750 different disturbances. So far, in 2017 alone, there have been 273 mass shootings in which at least four people—not including the shooter—have been shot. That averages about one a day. In all, 300 people have been killed this year by mass shooters, and the grim numbers emerging from Nevada may yet add to that total.

Pot politics: With a unanimous city council vote Monday, Atlanta joins the growing list of cities that have decriminalized weed—seen by many as a move toward equity in a city where black individuals made up over 90 percent of the marijuana arrests in recent years. (Fortune)

Open data: At a time when critical federal data is disappearing from public view, San Rafael, California is one of a dozen U.S. cities testing a new OpenGov tool that creates easy visuals for local governments to track and share data on everything from crime to brush fires and greenhouse-gas emissions. (Wired)

Brexit spoils: Cities in Europe are clamoring to become the new headquarters for two preeminent European Union institutions that Britain will no longer host after Brexit. In vying for the banking and medicine agencies, cities including Brussels, Warsaw, Vienna, and Dublin see potential for boosting local talent, revenue, and prestige. (ABC)

Target’s guinea pigs: The retail giant is using its hometown Twin Cities to test out its new “Drive Up” program at 50 stores, offering curbside pickups for online orders. (Star Tribune)

