Lab Report: What's Happening to Federal Policing Grants?

A morning roundup of the day’s news.

Punishing sanctuaries? A Justice Department program that normally delivers millions of policing dollars to cities and towns across the U.S. has dropped off this year without explanation, which some local officials believe to be tied to the federal government’s sweeping effort to enforce a crackdown on sanctuary cities. NPR reports:

Speaking earlier this year, Anthony Campbell, then interim chief and now chief of the New Haven Police Department, said that by withholding funds the Department of Justice is trying to pressure local police departments into doing the work of another federal agency. "We are not federal agencies," Campbell said. "We are a local municipality hired to enforce the laws of Connecticut." Campbell said funding from grants like Byrne Jag has enabled New Haven to reduce its crime rate, in part, through community policing.

Stormproofing after Sandy: While much of New York City’s infrastructure has been repaired or even improved since the 2012 superstorm, the larger efforts for long-term resiliency are still years in the making. (New York Times)

See CityLab’s series on Sandy recovery, starting with a look at the storm’s still-lingering impacts.

Why black-market weed may win: As California prepares for recreational marijuana to go legal, analysts warn that the combination of state and local taxes could be as high as 45 percent in some areas, driving consumers toward the black market instead. (Washington Post)

GOP green towns: National climate change debates notwithstanding, a growing number of Republican mayors are moving to embrace the economic benefits of renewable energy—as in Lancaster, California, which aspires to become “the alternative-energy capital of the world.” (Huffington Post)

The parking pioneer catches up: Oklahoma City, the place where parking meters were born over 80 years ago, has been falling behind the tech in recent years but is finally updating its coin-based system to computerized models. (Associated Press)

Cities for artists: Analyzing Census numbers to see where artists choose to live in the U.S., Quartz finds the densest, wealthiest areas winning—Manhattan, San Francisco, Brooklyn, and L.A.—with numbers also supporting the obvious transition of artists from Manhattan to Brooklyn.

The urban lens:

Share your city on Instagram using #citylabontheground.