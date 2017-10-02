Why Las Vegas Has Such Lax Gun Laws

The site of the mass shooting outside the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. Lucy Nicholson/Reuters

In America, the city’s approach to gun violence is far more common than not.

On Monday, Americans woke up to the worst mass shooting in modern history. The night before, a white man—whom police have since identified as 64-year-old Stephen Paddock—opened gunfire from his room high up in the Mandalay Bay Resort in Las Vegas onto a crowd of concert-goers below. He killed 58 people, and injured hundreds of others. “It was an act of pure evil,” said President Donald Trump in a brief statement Monday. The police later found the gunman dead, apparently in a suicide, in his hotel room. They also found 19 rifles and hundreds of rounds of ammunition, according to the New York Times. Details about the nature of Paddock’s weapons, where he got them from, why he decided to use them in this fashion, and whether he had help, are not yet clear. “We have no idea what his belief system was,” Joseph Lombardo, sheriff of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, told reporters. As with mass shootings in the past, the tragedy in Las Vegas reignited the debate about gun control. Evidence suggests that greater restrictions on guns and ammunition can minimize mass casualties of this nature. Las Vegas gun laws are quite lax. In that sense, it is not the exception; it’s the rule. Even when voters advocate for laws to tighten their gun laws, state preemption laws and court rulings have become a major obstacle to making headway.