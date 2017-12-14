Lab Report: L.A.'s New Pipeline for Affordable Housing

A morning roundup of the day’s news.

$100 million per year: A new fee for developers in Los Angeles is intended to create a permanent revenue stream for affordable housing—$100 million annually—with builders paying between $1 and $15 for every square foot of new construction. The L.A. Times reports:

“Today we see hope in the promise that Los Angeles can continue to grow and indeed must grow,” [Mayor Eric] Garcetti said. “That when we see luxury condominiums going up, that we can make sure that there is money paid in to build housing for the rest of us.” ...Opponents question the need for a development fee after city voters last year passed a $1.2-billion homeless housing bond and placed affordable housing requirements on some projects. They also argue that the fee will prompt developers to charge more for housing units, or choose to build outside the city limits.

Pause, please: As the FCC sets up to make a landmark vote today on stripping away Obama-era net neutrality rules, attorneys general from 18 states are calling for a halt, citing the need to investigate an estimated 1-million-plus fake public comments registered during the process. Last week, 58 mayors and county leaders wrote the FCC in opposition to the rule change, saying it would hurt economic growth and consumer protection. (NPR, The Hill)