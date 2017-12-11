Lab Report: Reclaiming Millennials With 'The Missing Middle' Housing

A morning roundup of the day’s news.
Breaking this morning: An explosion shut down one of New York City’s busiest transit hubs this morning. The New York Times reports one suspect is in custody, and says the explosive device went off prematurely. Details are still coming in.
Putting down roots: As millennials mature, many cities are losing the population base that once rejuvenated their downtowns. In an effort to retain them, planners and architects are now reviving a type of housing that fell out of fashion out after World War II—known as “the missing middle.” The Washington Post reports:
Daniel Parolek, an architect based in Berkeley, Calif., who coined the term in 2010, said the need for more missing middle housing is hardly limited to millennials. But as they grow older, he said, questions have been raised about how cities will continue to evolve if many of the generation are priced out once they want to put down roots.
... Cities from Des Moines to Atlanta to Nashville are turning to the missing middle as a way to try to hold on to millennials as they age. Rather than requiring or subsidizing it as they typically do to produce more low-income housing, local governments are trying to encourage developers to build more missing middle housing by removing barriers in zoning laws and building codes.
Garcetti’s test: Responding to the most severe fires during his five years of leadership, L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti is going through what seems to be “an inevitable rite of passage” for any mayor of Los Angeles: responding to a natural disaster. For Garcetti, it’s a crucial test for a leadership who may be nurturing presidential ambitions. (New York Times)
High-speed Germany: The historic opening of a high-speed rail between Munich and Berlin—promising to shave two hours off the travel between the two German cities—got off to a bumpy start Sunday, with technical trouble and delays. (AP)
Sidestepping drug prices: As medication prices soar across the U.S., dozens of cities and counties have found a quiet—and technically illegal—solution to slash costs up to 80 percent: helping employees buy drugs from Canada and overseas. Flagler County, Florida, for example, expects to save $200,000 in 2017, while Palm Beach and Sarasota unveil similar programs next year. (Kaiser Health News)
What the homeless count misses: The uptick in U.S. homelessness reported last week may be a severe undercount, Slate notes, due to HUD’s arguably flawed methodology, which doesn’t count the people living in cars, hotels, or with relatives.
The neutral net fight: Nearly 60 U.S. mayors have signed onto a letter opposing the FCC’s proposal to repeal net neutrality regulations, pointing to the potential harm for local control, digital equality, and small business growth. The FCC is scheduled to vote on the proposal this Thursday. (Governing)
