Lab Report: Reclaiming Millennials With 'The Missing Middle' Housing

A morning roundup of the day’s news.

Breaking this morning: An explosion shut down one of New York City’s busiest transit hubs this morning. The New York Times reports one suspect is in custody, and says the explosive device went off prematurely. Details are still coming in.

Putting down roots: As millennials mature, many cities are losing the population base that once rejuvenated their downtowns. In an effort to retain them, planners and architects are now reviving a type of housing that fell out of fashion out after World War II—known as “the missing middle.” The Washington Post reports:

Daniel Parolek, an architect based in Berkeley, Calif., who coined the term in 2010, said the need for more missing middle housing is hardly limited to millennials. But as they grow older, he said, questions have been raised about how cities will continue to evolve if many of the generation are priced out once they want to put down roots. ... Cities from Des Moines to Atlanta to Nashville are turning to the missing middle as a way to try to hold on to millennials as they age. Rather than requiring or subsidizing it as they typically do to produce more low-income housing, local governments are trying to encourage developers to build more missing middle housing by removing barriers in zoning laws and building codes.

Garcetti’s test: Responding to the most severe fires during his five years of leadership, L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti is going through what seems to be “an inevitable rite of passage” for any mayor of Los Angeles: responding to a natural disaster. For Garcetti, it’s a crucial test for a leadership who may be nurturing presidential ambitions. (New York Times)