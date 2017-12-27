Confederates under fire: Protesters in Louisville, Kentucky, hang banners demanding the removal of a monument to Confederate soldier John B. Castleman. Madison McVeigh/CityLab. Photo: Bryan Woolston/Reuters

From the alt-right to HQ2, some major narratives just kept going.

In this year of Trump, fires, and floods, as the news cycle spun from one WTF? story to the next, it was easy to feel overwhelmed by the ceaseless stream of craziness. But as CityLab’s Lab Report—our morning news roundup—scanned the headlines and monitored the cultural shifts, climate cataclysms, and policy battles that rumbled through 2017, a handful of recurring themes emerged. These are the five urban stories that wouldn’t go away this year—the ones that we had to just keep reading, and writing. The Amazonian supremacy It was September when the retail giant tossed a pretty bouquet in the air—and 238 cities came lunging for it. The stampede-worthy prize of “HQ2,” Amazon’s second headquarters, promises a transformation worth billions for the TBD winning city. Amazon’s call for bids set off a courtship frenzy across the country, with a blitz of publicity stunts giving way to seriously huge offers of land and financial incentives .

Even before the HQ2 sweepstakes began, this was a year when all economic stories seemed to orbit around Amazon’s sun. Online retailers were widely blamed for hastening the “retail apocalypse”—the nationwide scourge of dying department stores and vacant storefronts that we pondered again and again in 2017. Amazon also flexed its own brick and mortar ambitions this year, buying high-end grocery chain Whole Foods for $13.7 billion. The mega-corporation could hit a trillion-dollar value next year, and its founder’s net worth hit $100 billion. Little wonder, then, that many remain wary of the company’s oversized power and influence, and its potential impact on the future HQ2 city. Just look to “HQ1” host Seattle, whose relationship with Amazon is best described as: “It’s complicated.” The ghosts of the Confederacy The struggle over Civil War-era symbols in American cities isn’t new—after the Charleston church massacre in June 2015, efforts to remove symbols and monuments associated with the Confederacy redoubled in many cities. New Orleans was a leader in this movement, with Mayor Mitch Landrieu delivering a now-famous speech this spring after the city removed four monuments. But it was the Virginia college town of Charlottesville that would become ground zero for both defenders and foes of CSA statuary. The “Unite the Right” rally—a gathering of white supremacist, KKK, neo-Nazi, and so-called “alt-right” groups—descended on Charlottesville on August 11, as the city considered a vote to remove two Confederate monuments. The nation’s attention was riveted as cameras captured chilling scenes of torches and chants, and a fatal car attack aimed against counter-protesters.

All that bad news tended to overshadow other developments in Uber-land, like the expansion of UberEATS, the launch of Uber Freight, a new Movement tool, and various big promises on self-driving cars (more on them later) and “flying taxis.”As Bloomberg reports, the company’s revenue and bookings are up—but so are losses. The biggest beneficiary of Uber’s crises seems to be rival Lyft, which has seen revenue triple. Kalanick’s replacement—former Expedia CEO Dara Khosrowshahi—will have his work cut out for him in 2018. After the AV tipping point Speculation about how autonomous vehicles could transform our lives and our cities has been an irresistible parlor game for urbanists, futurists, and transit wonks for a few years now. But this year AVs became impossible for regular citizens to ignore: In November, the New York Times Magazine devoted an entire issue to the topic. Across the world, 55 cities are now actively testing autonomous vehicles. Sixteen of those in the U.S., according to an atlas tracking the trend from Bloomberg Philanthropies and The Aspen Institute. Those burgeoning pilots mean that more of us are finally starting to see the darn things on public roads. Chandler, Arizona’s new Waymo pilot, for example, is putting everyday citizens in self-driving vans on public streets. Unlike similar efforts by Uber in Pittsburgh, San Francisco, and Tempe, the Chandler model notably ditches human “safety drivers” entirely.