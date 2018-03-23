Brooklyn Is Booming. So Why Is It Shrinking?

In 2017, New York City’s largest borough lost about 2,000 people, the first net loss since 2010.

Maybe there’s a reason for all of those New York Times articles about young creatives decamping for Los Angeles: Last year, Brooklyn officially shrank.

That seems backward. The borough has boomed in population over the past decade, gaining 144,071 residents—that’s a whole Syracuse-worth of people—from 2010 to 2017. Of every county in New York State, Brooklyn’s nearly six percent jump in population in that time period puts it second only to the Bronx.

But according to the latest Census numbers, Kings County (which is coterminous with Brooklyn, the largest borough in New York City) lost residents last year. Last year, Brooklyn stood at 2,648,771 residents, which was 2,088 fewer than in 2016. It’s a tiny loss for a huge area, but it is indicative of a larger trend—people are leaving Brooklyn.

(Madison McVeigh/CityLab/U.S. Census)

In 2017, Brooklyn experienced a net loss of 40,797 residents due to outmigration, i.e., people moving elsewhere. (Where are they going? The “winners” of the 2017 population estimates were all big and hot—the counties surrounding Phoenix, Dallas-Forth Worth, and Las Vegas gained droves of new residents last year.) Immigration and natural growth (#strollermafia) kept Brooklyn’s total population loss to the much lower number of 2,088. The borough’s growth has been slowing down for a while, but 2017 was the first year since 2010 that new babies and foreign immigrants failed to outnumber departures. (Census numbers are published with a 90 percent level of confidence.)