Atlanta's Cityhood Movement Might Be Out of Control

If Georgia allows the new city of Eagle’s Landing to form, it will set new precedents that could be racially and economically damaging to metro Atlanta.

Such would be the case if Georgia Governor Nathan Deal signs the bill to officially start the process of seceding Eagle’s Landing away from Stockbridge, which is in another county in metro Atlanta’s southern region. Since Eagle’s Landing consists of Stockbridge’s wealthiest families—and also holds many of Stockbridge’s commercial corridors—a much smaller and poorer populace would be responsible for paying off the city’s outstanding bonds and debts. That scenario is freaking out the financial institutions that are holding those debts, which is why they vehemently oppose the municipalization of Eagle’s Landing. “The proposed legislation, if enacted into law, would negatively and comprehensively, affect the ability of the City to operate with any degree of efficiency to serve the interests of the people,” reads a letter from the municipal financial advisor firm Kidwell & Company, “while inflicting irreparable harm to the ability of the City to develop economically.” Below is a snapshot of that letter where the firm details all the ways that Stockbridge would be impacted. (Kidwell & Company) Not only that, but if Deal signs the Eagle’s Landing deal, it would be the first time that Georgia allowed a new city to form by taking land away from another city. The Eagle’s Landing proposal would carve off 48 percent of Stockbridge’s assessable residential property value and 54 percent of its assessable commercial property. (City of Stockbridge) There is plenty of precedent in Georgia for annexing unincorporated land to form new cities. There is no precedent for annexing land that is already incorporated to form a new city. Should this fly, it would open the door for more proposals around the state to allow communities to simply grab the choicest neighborhoods from already established cities to start new ones. In fact, the Eagle’s Landing proposal team provides instructions to neighborhoods that want to break off and join the new city on its website’s Q&A page:

“If the [bills to make Eagle’s Landing a city] passes, adjoining neighborhoods can request to be annexed into the new city area,” reads the Q&A page. “There is a legal process for doing this. In the meantime we encourage you to get 60 percent of your neighbors to sign a petition to be annexed when the time comes.” It’s not difficult to see how that new precedent could end up reinforcing and metastasizing the kinds of problems that launched the cityhood movement to begin with. Take DeKalb County, where efforts are afoot to convert what remains of its unincorporated (and mostly African-American) neighborhoods into a new city called Greenhaven. This proposal was spurred primarily to leverage more economic development in these communities. But it was also made necessary by the fact that the new cities formed in DeKalb took large chunks of the county’s primest residential and commercial properties of the books, leaving behind a smaller and less-wealthy pool of taxpayers to cover the county’s debts. There is a lot of opposition to this proposal, much of it from some of the wealthier neighborhoods of would-be Greenhaven. However, if Greenhaven formed, and the Eagle’s Landing neighborhood-grab precedent was set, those better-resourced neighborhoods could simply carve their own cities out of Greenhaven, or annex to another city, to avoid Greenhaven governance, just like the original cities did to avoid DeKalb County governance. It becomes a secession waltz set to the tune of segregation.