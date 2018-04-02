Martha Park
Martha Park's writing and illustrations have appeared in Ecotone, Image, The Common, Gravy, the On Being blog, and elsewhere. She is from Memphis, Tennessee.
In 1925, Tom Lee—a black man who couldn’t swim—saved 32 white people from a sinking ship in the Mississippi River. Memphis’s unfortunate attempt to honor him and the decline of his own neighborhood speaks to the city’s ongoing struggle to become a more equitable place.
Editor’s Note: As Americans reflect on the 50th anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.’s assassination in Memphis, visual storyteller Martha Park shares the story of local hero Tom Lee and the efforts of his descendants to keep his story alive.
Oakland’s Fruitvale neighborhood has shown all the economic signs of gentrification without losing its majority-Latino population.
The 62,000 members of this urbanist Facebook group are doing more than just making weird memes. (But they are making a lot of weird memes.)
Cybersecurity expert Cesar Cerrudo predicted ransomware attacks like the one that paralyzed Atlanta’s city government. City leaders everywhere should understand this threat, he says—and how it could have been a lot worse.
In Chile’s capital, artists occupied a temporarily closed street to create a bright pedestrian promenade. But its future is uncertain.
Examine the densest areas in each country and you’ll find some striking trends: Many were built in the same era for the same reasons, but their current popularity is a far cry from where they began.