Since 1996, the CDC’s efforts to study gun-related injuries and deaths have systematically undermined by a federal law.

As details continue to emerge from last week’s workplace shooting at YouTube headquarters in San Bruno, California, survivors, along with the rest of the country, are still trying to make sense of the attack. But there’s one thing they’re unlikely to find: good data on gun violence. In 1996, just a few years before the school shooting in Columbine, Colorado, Congress affixed the Dickey Amendment to an omnibus spending bill. The legislation prohibits the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) from using federal funds to advocate or promote gun control. As a result, health professionals like me have been intimidated by the threat of reduced funding, and prevented from gathering critical data on the health effects of gun violence. While public demand to address gun violence has been growing in the wake of the Parkland shooting, we can’t expect to solve the issue if we don’t have the information we need to do so.