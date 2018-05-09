New York Democratic gubernatorial candidate Cynthia Nixon, center, joins with May Day protesters on Wall Street on Tuesday, May 1, 2018, in New York. Workers and activists marked May Day with rallies around the world. Mark Lennihan/AP

New York gubernatorial candidate and former “Sex in the City” co-star Cynthia Nixon has a pretty progressive campaign platform on racial equity and cannabis legalization—so what’s the problem?

New York gubernatorial candidate and former “Sex in the City” co-star Cynthia Nixon has been getting Mirandized—that is, read her rights—by black activists and elected officials about what terms of art she may and may not use when discussing cannabis, racial equity, and reparations. Speaking with Forbes.com after the New York City Cannabis Parade last weekend, Nixon said that people whose lives have been ravaged by the War on Drugs should “get the first shot” at opportunities to open legalized cannabis businesses. Since those people are disproportionately African American, Nixon has couched this proposal in racial equity terms. “Arresting people—particularly people of color—for cannabis is the crown jewel in the racist war on drugs and we must pluck it down,” she told Forbes. “We [must] prioritize them in terms of licenses. It's a form of reparations.” Nixon is far from alone in making that kind of connection. Former NAACP executive director Ben Jealous made essentially the same point when he gave a keynote speech at the National Cannabis Policy Summit in Washington, D.C. a few weeks ago.

The “reparations” dust-up may not just be a matter of semantics, though. Some black officials might just be opposing legalized cannabis on principle. There is, as it stands, a history of black politicians taking issue with the idea of legalized drugs—whether cannabis or any other illicit substance—in black communities. James Forman Jr. recounted much of this history in his Pulitzer prize-winning book Locking Up Our Own: Crime and Punishment in Black America, which talks about the complicated decisions black political and religious leaders made decades ago about drugs that inadvertently exacerbated the drug war and mass incarceration crises. “The two main things [on racial justice and cannabis legalization] are getting rid of past [drug] convictions and making sure that black and brown and working class and formerly incarcerated people have a chance of being in the [legal cannabis] business,” said Forman in a phone interview with CityLab. “I suspect that those two positions would be, if not universally popular, they’d be reasonably popular today, which is different from the 1970s and 1980s, right, when you had a black community and a black church that was much more anti-decriminalization of marijuana across the board.”

It is possible, though, said Forman, that the problem could be as much about the messenger as it is the message, given that Nixon is white. “The foundational issue is that there is a story of white America allowing drugs and vice to flourish in black communities—that was a big thing in the 1940s, 1950s, and 1960s, you know, that the black part of town was where you went to get high and black people are very resentful of that,” said Forman. “So, against that history, when somebody comes along who's not a part of the community and says, ‘Listen, I'm allowing legalization of marijuana as a form of black liberation,’ that just feeds into that fear of [black people saying] I can’t trust you, or I can't trust your motives because I don't know where you're coming from, and I suspect that is a big part of the problem here.” Some people are calling for Nixon to apologize. Given that she’s calling for new economic benefits for black people, and for changes to a criminal justice system that has worked against black people, it’s not clear what she’d be apologizing for other than being white. However, Forman finds nothing wrong with Nixon seeking forgiveness, not based on politics, but rather out of a genuine human case for reconciliation. “You weren't talking about reparations for slavery, you were talking about reparations or a racial justice response to a history of over-incarceration and over-punishment and racist prosecution of the drug war,” said Forman. “In that context, I don't think any of the people that are criticizing her would have any grounds to disagree. So I don’t think there’s anything wrong with saying you were misinterpreted and apologizing and clarifying—what's the downside of that?”