Ariel Aberg-Riger
Ariel Aberg-Riger is a self-taught artist and visual storyteller who lives in Buffalo. By day, she works as a Creative Director in New York.
Vulnerable communities are bracing for an undercount in 2020. It’s a familiar story that traces back to the Articles of Confederation.
Editor’s note: The United States Justice Department is adding a highly contested citizenship question into the 2020 Census, which will likely lead to an undercount in places with undocumented workers and families. The political and social consequences of such an undercount in vulnerable communities would be significant and—as CityLab’s visual storyteller Ariel Aberg-Riger reports—an all-too-familiar story.
Nearly all of them look silly, but if taken seriously, they could be a really big deal for urban transportation.
Why doesn't anyone want to drive the bus?
Older Americans prefer smaller and more rural places, but Millennials are happiest in cities, according to a new study.
The National Trust for Historic Preservation’s latest list of America’s most endangered historic places includes four Vermont towns set to host a vast micro-housing development based of the visions of Joseph Smith.
With a rare look at trip data from the ride-hailing giant, a UCLA researcher finds promising equity results.