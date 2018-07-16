To Save a Town ‘By the Grace of God’

Martha Park
Martha Park's writing and illustrations have appeared in Ecotone, Image, The Common, Gravy, the On Being blog, and elsewhere. She is from Memphis, Tennessee.
Ben Carson’s HUD is shutting down two of the largest housing projects in Cairo, Illinois, leaving the town’s fate to a higher power.
Editor’s note: From Charles Dickens to Ben Carson, those who visited Cairo, Illinois, have rarely described it in kind words. For her latest contribution to CityLab, writer and visual storyteller Martha Park explores the latest challenge facing this long-struggling city.
