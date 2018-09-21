Tree limbs can't pass under a railway bridge as Russell Maloy checks the level of the Cape Fear River, which has been rising in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence. David Goldman/AP

Eight places have long been vulnerable—and without them, we may not have the language, knowledge, and tools to fight environmental injustice in the age of climate change.

For more coverage of environmental justice in the Carolinas and Hurricane Florence, see “The Black Communities That Have Fought for Their Right to Exist in the Carolinas.” When it comes to the environmental justice movement in the U.S., few states can lay claim to as many origin sites, case studies, and defining landmarks as North and South Carolina. The historical narratives of African Americans across both urban and rural landscapes in these two states constitute much of the canon of the environmental justice movement. These communities and cities not only have endured racism of both the policy-driven and violence-driven variety, but many of them are also located deep in the most defenseless zones of the Carolina floodplains, or in regions that are inundated with toxic pollution sources: large industrial animal feeding operations, open-air lagoons where volumes of animal waste are kept, storage facilities for coal-ash waste, landfills and other massive garbage disposal stations.

Spartanburg, South Carolina: Since the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency took up environmental justice as an official policy goal, it is has proudly spotlighted the city of Spartanburg, South Carolina, the pilot site for one of the federal agency’s most esteemed EJ programs. The EPA seeded it with a $20,000 grant almost 20 years ago, and helped the city leverage that into millions of dollars in new investments to help clean up some of its most blighted neighborhoods. The funding also helped the city set up new health centers, which helped people ailing from pollution from an old fertilizer plant and waste dump. In 2015, it won an award from the American Planning Association. Under Florence’s wrath, more than 2,300 people lost power in the city. Geechee/Gullah Nation: This is a population of African descendants who dwell along the barrier islands of the Carolinas and Georgia. That means they are typically on the frontlines of disaster when hurricanes strike. And yet they’ve been able to prove resilient by relying on traditional African methods of building and planning for inclement weather events. The larger challenge for the Geechee/Gullahs is perhaps the encroachment of beachfront luxury development on the lands that they’ve inhabited for hundreds of years now.