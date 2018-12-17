As a wave of hospital closures sweeps the country, rural Americans must drive much farther to the nearest hospital compared to their suburban and urban counterparts. That’s according to a new report from Pew Research Center, that calculated distance, travel time, and type of nearest hospital for more than 10,000 U.S. adults.

Nearly a quarter (23 percent) of rural residents surveyed said access to good doctors and hospitals is a major problem in their community, whereas only 18 percent of urban residents and 9 percent of suburban residents agreed.

The average travel time to the nearest hospital is also much higher in rural areas, at about 17 minutes compared to 12 minutes in the suburbs and 10 minutes in urban areas. This is due in part to much greater variation in rural areas: Among the percentile farthest away, it takes an average of 34 minutes to get to the nearest hospital, but in the closest percentile, only about six minutes. Thus, while some rural residents have hospital travel times comparable to their suburban and urban counterparts, others are much farther away. By distance, the same pattern emerges: rural residents live an average of 10.5 miles from the nearest hospital, compared to the suburbs’ 5.6 miles and urban areas’ 4.4 miles.

Hospital travel times also vary greatly by region. The West North Central region faces the highest time of nearly 16 minutes, while the Pacific region (including Alaska and Hawaii) experiences the lowest average time of 11.4 minutes.

This is the first Pew study that maps travel times to hospitals, says Adam Hughes, a computational social scientist who worked on the report, so they’re not able to draw any definitive comparisons over time. But, the study points out, it may have gotten worse more recently, amidst recent hospital closures in mostly rural areas. Sixty-four hospitals in rural areas closed from 2013 to 2017, according to a U.S. Government Accountability Office report. That’s more than twice the closures in the previous five-year period, and more than the number of rural hospitals that opened in the same time period.