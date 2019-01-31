Kriston Capps
Kriston Capps is a staff writer for CityLab covering housing, architecture, and politics. He previously worked as a senior editor for Architect magazine.
UPDATE 12:00 p.m.: HUD Secretary Ben Carson will announce a federal monitor to oversee the New York City Housing Authority, but he will stop short of placing the troubled agency under federal receivership, according to a source familiar with the negotiations.
HUD will appoint the monitor over NYCHA, the nation’s largest public housing authority; the monitor will report to HUD, not the city. Stanley Brezenoff, the current interim chair of NYCHA, will step down. Mayor Bill de Blasio will appoint his replacement, but the candidate will have to earn approval from HUD.
As a result of the deal between the city, the federal housing department, and the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, federal prosecutors will drop their charges against NYCHA.
Under the new dispensation, New York’s housing authority will have to meet aggressive new benchmarks for the safety and performance of its aging and dilapidated stock, according to the source. For example, all heating outages in New York public housing will need to be restored within six hours.
The new mandates come with no additional federal resources. The city will be responsible for paying the federal monitor.
One figure’s name has been floated as a potential appointment to be HUD’s monitor for NYCHA: Bart Schwartz, former chief of the criminal division at SDNY under then–U.S. Attorney Rudy Giuliani. Schwartz led the state’s investigation into a billion-dollar boondoggle known as the Buffalo Billion that has dogged New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. (Reached by phone, Schwartz declined to comment.)
Mayor de Blasio will deliver a response to the secretary’s announcement this afternoon. HUD declined to comment until after the secretary’s announcement.
The original story follows:
A fierce debate over the future of the New York City Housing Authority, the nation’s largest public housing agency, reached a new pitch on Wednesday night, when a federal housing official teased a looming decision from the Trump administration even as negotiations between the city and federal government are ongoing.
Lynne Patton, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development executive and former Eric Trump aide (and wedding planner) appointed in 2017 to oversee New York and New Jersey, previewed a “huge & historic announcement” from HUD Secretary Ben Carson, to be delivered in New York City on Thursday morning. Her tweet, which promised “great news” for hundreds of thousands of New York public housing residents, came with a barb for Mayor Bill de Blasio: “However, whether or not this announcement will be great news for the @NYCMayor remains to be seen.”
Patton’s dispatch drew an immediate reply from New York City Council Speaker Corey Johnson, a leading mayoral hopeful, who took to Twitter to denounce her message as a “ratings ploy.” He tweeted, “This isn’t TheApprentice [sic] or a wedding announcement!”
The heated back-and-forth comes at the eleventh hour in negotiations between New York officials and HUD. New York’s housing authority faces a staggering $32 billion in capital repairs to fix dilapidated housing conditions affecting more than 400,000 public housing residents. Carson announced in December that he would find NYCHA in “substantial default” if city authorities could not come up with a plan to reverse the ship by the end of January.
The stakes couldn’t be much higher: HUD’s decision stands to affect one in every 11 renters in New York City.
Patton’s early announcement elevated fears that Carson may be ready to take New York’s housing authority under federal receivership, a last resort to restore NYCHA’s ailing fortunes. But the announcement also prompted some confusion. City and HUD officials were still meeting on Wednesday night when Patton hinted at a resolution on Twitter, according to a housing official familiar with the talks.
Patton’s vague social-media release could be premature. “Maybe. Maybe not,” she said in response to a question about the prospect of receivership Wednesday night. De Blasio met with Carson in December and again in January, but those meetings have proved inconclusive so far. A spokesperson for the Citizens Budget Commission, a nonpartisan watchdog, says, “I’m not sure they’ve been talking about much of anything.”
Friction notwithstanding, time is running out for New York and Washington to come to an agreement over the wretched state of public housing in the city. The current standoff dates back several years—but vermin, leaks, mold, broken heaters and elevators, and the pall of lead paint have plagued New York’s public housing stock for far longer. In 2016, federal prosecutors launched an investigation into elevated blood lead levels and other ills in the city’s public housing stock; two years later, the federal government accused NYCHA of “systematic misconduct, indifference and outright lies” in its management.
Last year, the city agreed to settle rather than face trial, promising to submit to an appointed monitor over NYCHA and spend an immediate $1.2 billion on repairs for some 176,000 apartments. But in November, federal judge William H. Pauley III rejected the settlement outright, ordering the parties—NYCHA and the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York—to come to better terms and submit a joint report by December 14. When that day arrived, HUD issued its own directive to NYCHA, giving the city until January 31 to stave off federal intervention.
“Declaring substantial default is never our first choice but unless and until New York City can produce an acceptable roadmap forward, I will not hesitate to exercise my legal authority to impose more serious sanctions,” Carson said in a release.
New York City officials have strongly resisted the possibility of any federal takeover. In the run-up to Pauley’s surprise judgment, the De Blasio administration pitched a plan to privatize the management of tens of thousands of failing public housing units. The emergency scheme from NYCHA even suggested selling air rights or market-rate leases on its unused land in hopes of generating some $15 billion for desperately needed repairs. But the court’s verdict opened the door to more dramatic federal action.
A recent pilot program to transition six Section 8 developments under NYCHA to management by a public-private partnership has shown some promising results, according to an evaluation by the Citizens Housing & Planning Council. Such efforts broadly fit within the auspices of HUD’s Rental Assistance Demonstration program, which Carson has singled out for praise before. But public housing faces steeper challenges than subsidized voucher housing through Section 8, especially in New York, which is home to the nation’s largest and oldest tracts of public housing.
Whatever decision happens next comes in the wake of the departure of Pam Patenaude, HUD’s deputy secretary and an experienced housing official widely regarded as a steadying hand at the department. Patenaude left HUD amid disagreements with the Trump administration over civil-rights housing policy and disaster recovery funds for Puerto Rico, according to The Washington Post.
Carson has not made any plans for NYCHA known. But as the nation’s housing secretary, he has consistently come out in favor of deep budget cuts to his agency, especially when it comes to public housing. White House budget plans have called for stark reductions to HUD’s public housing operating fund and for zeroing out the public housing capital fund entirely, among other draconian cuts.
As of Wednesday night, HUD had not signaled any official decision about NYCHA or the state of play with New York. Johnson’s public spat with Patton ended in indecision (marked by a Justin Bieber gif).
New York is likely to resist any decision that relinquishes control over its housing authority, whether that’s an administrative receivership (a takeover by HUD) or one appointed by the court. The New York City comptroller, Scott Stringer, tweeted, “The only announcement about NYCHA should be a real financial commitment. Anything less than that is total bulls**t. “
All but one member of New York City’s congressional delegation signed a letter in December urging Pauley to decide against receivership, citing the disastrous experience of two housing authorities in Illinois. For the feds’ part, a 2003 report by the U.S. General Accounting Office finds that housing authorities placed in receivership generally improved. (More recent reporting by The Southern Illinoisan and ProPublica on the strain of continued budget cuts reveals that circumstances have changed for the worse.)
How a federal department proposing huge cutbacks to its own budget could take over NYCHA, which manages a portfolio larger than that of the next 11 largest housing agencies combined, is a question as vexing as the status quo. Housing advocates fear that a judicial receivership, on the other hand, could place vulnerable public housing residents in jeopardy of eviction, as any court-appointed authority would have broad discretion over NYCHA’s contracts and properties.
One way or another, hellish conditions in New York public housing, recorded recently in feature investigations as well as in residents’ tearful testimonials before the court, demand an answer. For better or worse, Chicago demolished Cabrini-Green and St. Louis razed Pruitt-Igoe—two of the nation’s most notorious housing projects—decades ago. New York’s housing projects have been left to languish under many more years of deferred maintenance and declining federal support. That bill is now past due.
