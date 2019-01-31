New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio leaves a meeting with HUD Secretary Ben Carson in December. The federal housing authority has threatened a takeover of the troubled New York City Housing Authority. Mark Lennihan/AP

An announcement is expected from HUD today about the fate of New York’s troubled public housing agency. It could affect one in 11 renters in NYC.

UPDATE 12:00 p.m.: HUD Secretary Ben Carson will announce a federal monitor to oversee the New York City Housing Authority, but he will stop short of placing the troubled agency under federal receivership, according to a source familiar with the negotiations. HUD will appoint the monitor over NYCHA, the nation’s largest public housing authority; the monitor will report to HUD, not the city. Stanley Brezenoff, the current interim chair of NYCHA, will step down. Mayor Bill de Blasio will appoint his replacement, but the candidate will have to earn approval from HUD. As a result of the deal between the city, the federal housing department, and the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, federal prosecutors will drop their charges against NYCHA. Under the new dispensation, New York’s housing authority will have to meet aggressive new benchmarks for the safety and performance of its aging and dilapidated stock, according to the source. For example, all heating outages in New York public housing will need to be restored within six hours.

The new mandates come with no additional federal resources. The city will be responsible for paying the federal monitor. One figure’s name has been floated as a potential appointment to be HUD’s monitor for NYCHA: Bart Schwartz, former chief of the criminal division at SDNY under then–U.S. Attorney Rudy Giuliani. Schwartz led the state’s investigation into a billion-dollar boondoggle known as the Buffalo Billion that has dogged New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. (Reached by phone, Schwartz declined to comment.) Mayor de Blasio will deliver a response to the secretary’s announcement this afternoon. HUD declined to comment until after the secretary’s announcement. The original story follows: A fierce debate over the future of the New York City Housing Authority, the nation’s largest public housing agency, reached a new pitch on Wednesday night, when a federal housing official teased a looming decision from the Trump administration even as negotiations between the city and federal government are ongoing. Lynne Patton, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development executive and former Eric Trump aide (and wedding planner) appointed in 2017 to oversee New York and New Jersey, previewed a “huge & historic announcement” from HUD Secretary Ben Carson, to be delivered in New York City on Thursday morning. Her tweet, which promised “great news” for hundreds of thousands of New York public housing residents, came with a barb for Mayor Bill de Blasio: “However, whether or not this announcement will be great news for the @NYCMayor remains to be seen.”

Last year, the city agreed to settle rather than face trial, promising to submit to an appointed monitor over NYCHA and spend an immediate $1.2 billion on repairs for some 176,000 apartments. But in November, federal judge William H. Pauley III rejected the settlement outright, ordering the parties—NYCHA and the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York—to come to better terms and submit a joint report by December 14. When that day arrived, HUD issued its own directive to NYCHA, giving the city until January 31 to stave off federal intervention. “Declaring substantial default is never our first choice but unless and until New York City can produce an acceptable roadmap forward, I will not hesitate to exercise my legal authority to impose more serious sanctions,” Carson said in a release. New York City officials have strongly resisted the possibility of any federal takeover. In the run-up to Pauley’s surprise judgment, the De Blasio administration pitched a plan to privatize the management of tens of thousands of failing public housing units. The emergency scheme from NYCHA even suggested selling air rights or market-rate leases on its unused land in hopes of generating some $15 billion for desperately needed repairs. But the court’s verdict opened the door to more dramatic federal action. A recent pilot program to transition six Section 8 developments under NYCHA to management by a public-private partnership has shown some promising results, according to an evaluation by the Citizens Housing & Planning Council. Such efforts broadly fit within the auspices of HUD’s Rental Assistance Demonstration program, which Carson has singled out for praise before. But public housing faces steeper challenges than subsidized voucher housing through Section 8, especially in New York, which is home to the nation’s largest and oldest tracts of public housing.