The U.S. Supreme Court will decide in April whether the Trump administration can make good on its plans to add a citizenship question to the 2020 census. But Americans are already resolved on the matter: Overwhelming majorities from across the political spectrum agree that a citizenship question could negatively affect the accuracy of next year’s census efforts.

Three-quarters (76 percent) of Americans say that adding a citizenship question to the 2020 census is at least somewhat likely to mess up the count, according to a new poll conducted by the Public Religion Research Institute (PRRI) and The Atlantic. And a majority of Americans (53 percent) think it is very likely that the census will not get an accurate count if the Trump administration adds a citizenship question.

The poll results reveal broad, shared, bipartisan concerns about the state of the 2020 census. Overwhelming majorities of Democrats (77 percent), Republicans (81 percent), and independents (71 percent) say that it is somewhat likely that the question will diminish the accuracy of the census. The share of Republicans who say that it is very likely that a citizenship question will negatively affect the census is close to half (48 percent).

While fears that a citizenship question will affect the count are widespread, there’s less consensus about how the citizenship question will be used. About one-quarter (26 percent) of Americans think that that question will be used solely for the purposes of counting the population. Mayors and community leaders are working hard in the run-up to the census to convince their constituents, especially immigrant populations, that this is the case. They have their work cut out for them: One-third (33 percent) of Americans believe that the government will use the data to check on the immigration status of individuals; 41 percent said they didn’t know or didn’t answer.