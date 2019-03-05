Like many others, Deirdre Pfeiffer was shocked by the results of the 2016 U.S. presidential election. A housing researcher at Arizona State University, she wondered whether the housing distress triggered by the 2008 financial crisis had a role to play in reshaping the nation’s political trajectory.

Her new study, published online in Urban Affairs Review, takes a stab at answering that question. In it, she and her colleagues examine the link between foreclosure rates and neighborhood voting behavior in Maricopa County, Arizona. TL;DR: Yes, it did.

“We can’t really say that what was going on in Arizona was a factor in Trump’s election,” Pfeiffer said. “Our research is suggestive that what was going on in the housing market may have contributed to that outcome in other places in 2016.”

In the study, Pfeiffer wanted to drill down to the neighborhood level—“the geography where the effects of foreclosure are most acute,” she said. “It’s where they really penetrate into people’s lives.” So she and her colleagues took a close look at foreclosures in the Phoenix region in election cycles that preceded the 2016 race. They looked at elections between 2006 and 2010—years that “closely bracketed the economic crisis.” If they ended up not seeing an effect in that time period, they figured, they wouldn’t see it later.

In Arizona, those areas hardest hit by foreclosures appeared to shift leftwards.

Then, they analyzed precinct-level voting patterns in the 2006 and 2010 gubernatorial and U.S. Senate elections in the county, which they see as a microcosm of the U.S. That second governor’s race was a particularly interesting test case to study how voters view the incumbent: Tea Party Republican Jan Brewer was running for reelection against Democrat Terry Goddard.

Indeed, after running regressions to test that relationship and holding all else equal, the researchers found that neighborhoods with higher foreclosure rates were less likely to vote Republican in the second election: An increase in the rate by 52 foreclosures per 1,000 homes was associated with a 1 percent point decline in Republican vote share between 2006 and 2010. In other words, those areas hardest hit by foreclosures appeared to shift leftwards, displaying anti-incumbent voting behavior.