African Americans worry that Pittsburgh’s new gun control proposals could leave them more vulnerable to racist and state-sponsored violence.

By the end of 1975, the military conflict in Vietnam had ended and many black veterans returned to a Washington, D.C. that had been dubbed "Chocolate City" by the funk band Parliament. The label referenced D.C.'s confluence of a booming black population, an emerging black political leadership, and a growing quorum of successful black businesses. However, there had also been a (then) record 407 killings the year prior, with 60 percent of those attributed to guns, and the majority of the victims African Americans. These murder trends had been steadily building up since the early 1960s, leading Washington Post reporter Carl Bernstein to call D.C. "Dodge City" in a news story headline.

There is a long black history of gun control opposition—or at least, skepticism—that supports this viewpoint. Consider that in the late 1960’s after Martin Luther King was killed, it wasn’t the NRA that was gung-ho on gun rights like it is today—it was black racial justice organizations that had adopted and arguably popularized the campaign for every individual’s right to bear arms. When the Black Panther Party for Self-Defense marched on the California capitol building with rifles and shotguns in 1967, it was to protest a bill introduced by a Republican to prohibit carrying loaded weapons in cities—which the NRA supported. “The Black Panther party for self-defense calls upon the American people in general and the black people in particular to take careful note of the racist California Legislature which is considering legislation aimed at keeping the black people disarmed and powerless at the very same time that racist police agencies throughout the country are intensifying the terror, brutality, murder and repression of black people,” said Black Panther leader Bobby Seale that day. The legislature passed and then-Governor Ronald Reagan signed the gun control bill into law several days after the demonstration. Before the Black Panthers took up the mantle, black activists such as Malcolm X, Fannie Lou Hamer, and Julian Bond had openly advocated for the right for black people to defend themselves with guns, and even Martin Luther King was packing for a minute. Black gun clubs were spread across the South to defend black families against the Ku Klux Klan and similar white supremacist outfits. In 1919, a band of black war veterans in D.C. got engaged in full-armed combat with a white mob that was planning to attack their neighborhood.

That race riot had not been forgotten by black activists in 1970s D.C. who were on the frontlines of fighting police violence, many of whom, themselves, had grown up fighting off violent racists throughout the Jim Crow South. As James Forman Jr. wrote in his book Locking Up Our Own, an organization called the Black United Front fought the proposed 1975 handgun ban from the outside while D.C. city council member Douglas Moore fought it from inside government lines. Their main concern was that white areas outside of D.C. had no corresponding gun control laws in place, which meant African Americans within the district would be left open to gun violence committed by people who lived outside of it. This sentiment was shared in other cities like Detroit where Mayor Coleman Young once said, “I’ll be damned if I let them collect guns in the city of Detroit while we’re surrounded by hostile suburbs and the whole rest of the state.” Robert Bowers, the gunman in the Tree of Life Shootings, lived in the Baldwin Borough about 30 miles south of Pittsburgh. While that shooting targeted Jewish worshippers, a guy like Bowers could have just as easily attacked a black church, as Dylann Roof did in South Carolina in 2015. The Southern Poverty Law Center lists 36 hate groups in Pennsylvania, several of which are located near Pittsburgh, including a white nationalist group called the American Freedom Union.

This past January, hundreds of mostly white men and women stormed Pittsburgh’s City Hall building, many of them brandishing military-grade firearms, to protest the city’s proposed gun control ordinances. It was a photo-negative picture of what the Black Panthers did in 1967 except this time the NRA is on the gun rights demonstrators’ side. Should Pittsburgh fail to achieve the same legislative outcome that California achieved after armed black activists stood their ground on this issue 52 years ago, it will be difficult to claim that racism doesn’t play a role in the gun debate. ***** There were 58 homicides in Pittsburgh in 2017. Of those, 76 percent were African American. Eight were white. Some have wondered why the city doesn’t respond with the same urgency when black people are killed.

“I can understand how some would view it as: Why wasn't this done when the grandma sitting on her porch in the Hilltop community was killed several years ago, or when a young man was killed in East Liberty after school on his way home, or most recently when an honors student was sitting in a house playing a video game in Homewood,” said Peduto. “I hope that the families of those folks realize that this is being done as much for them as for those that were lost on October 27th. It's all about the stealing of any innocent life.” City council members say they are preparing amendments to the gun control bills that will address these concerns. When introduced later this month, they will be accompanied by a bill from city council member Robert Daniel Lavelle to increase funding for an organization called the Group Violence Intervention Unit, which identifies and offers wraparound social services to people who are most at risk of becoming either a victim or perpetrator of gun violence. The organization is credited with helping drop shootings to a 12-year low in Pittsburgh. In some ways this constitutes a benefit to black communities as a result of a tragedy that happened in a Jewish community. However, African Americans who support a right to defend themselves with a gun would see a protective benefit stripped away from black communities, on account of what happened in a Jewish community, should the gun control bills pass. That anxiety is backed by history. “We didn’t start the fire, but we always get hit with the water hose,” says Gray. “We always end up catching the brunt of discipline for shit we didn’t do. We have a God-given right to defend our liberty and families by any means necessary like any other man.”