In Baker County, Georgia, a small county in the southern Black Belt, there were 9.2 people audited by the IRS for every 1,000 tax filings between 2012 and 2015—a pretty high rate considering there are roughly only about 3,200 people in the county.

The national audit rate for that time period is 7.7 audits per 1,000 filings. Baker County’s audit rate is well above the 6.4 per 1000 in Washington County, Wisconsin, or the 6.6 audit rate in Sherburne County, Minnesota. The differences between these counties are quite stark: Washington and Sherburne counties have median household incomes of $73,021 and $83,895 respectively compared to Baker’s $43,867. And while roughly half of Baker County’s population is African American, Washington and Sherburne counties both have white populations in the 95 percent range.

These profiles are pretty typical of who does and doesn’t get audited, according to a report on regional IRS audit bias from former IRS economist Kim M. Bloomquist. ProPublica used data from Bloomquist’s report to create a map of where audits are most heavily concentrated, and shockingly the heaviest trail is found across the Black Belt South, from Mississippi to Georgia.

ProPublica

The Black Belt is populated mainly by black farmers, many of whom are living below federal poverty lines. In Baker County, Georgia, 24.6 percent of people are living in poverty, according to U.S. Census figures. This means that many of Baker County’s workers are eligible for the Earned Income Tax Credit, which helps low-income filers, but it’s the EITC that’s been snagging poorer filers in the IRS’s audit dragnet.