Without Parking, People Who Live in Vehicles Have Nowhere to Go

Without off-street space, vehicle residents crowd available public parking in Seattle. Graham Pruss, CC BY-NC-ND

Thousands of Americans live in vehicles because they have nowhere else to go. Without places to park legally, they suffer through parking tickets, property seizure, and instability.

My neighbor, Billy, has lived for 17 years in a 20-foot-long recreational vehicle parked within a mostly industrial, but now gentrifying, neighborhood in Seattle. A 66-year-old former carpet layer and handyman, Billy says he wants to move out of his RV, but he doesn’t have the income, savings and credit or rental history to rent in Seattle’s expensive housing market. The lack of off-street space for his vehicle and city parking restrictions offer few options for leaving his home unattended while he finds employment, housing or social service assistance.

Our standardized method enables volunteers to document a vehicle used for primary residence without disturbing occupants during the early morning counts, improving the accuracy and confidence of vehicle counts. These annual counts are followed by surveys that determine the average number of occupants per vehicle. By 2018, with the help of our improved counting methods, we found that at least 53% of people who slept outside throughout King County were in a vehicle. These reports are vital to develop appropriate funding for services to assist all unsettled, unhoused and homeless neighbors. Without an accurate count, cities around the U.S. are unable to appreciate how many vehicle residents they have—or what sort of services they may need. Turning RVs into private shelters In my view, recognizing local vehicle residency is the first step to representing these communities in social services. The next step is to provide a safe space off public streets for vehicle residents who need to connect with these systems of care. Many cities have forced vehicle residents to move around within or between communities and out of public spaces. This approach increases law enforcement and social service outreach costs, while further destabilizing vulnerable and isolated neighbors. Like many American cities, Seattle offers few off-street parking spaces connected with social services. Assistance typically funnels through brick-and-mortar shelters, which often lack parking space for vehicle residents. The lack of legal off-street space for urban vehicle residency means that most vehicle residents have no option but to survive in public parking, where they suffer through parking tickets, property seizure and instability. While many communities across the U.S. struggle to develop brick-and-mortar shelters, vehicle residences are privately owned and occupied throughout American streets now. I believe that cities need to do more to assess the true number of local vehicle residents, to provide them with a place to park and access vital social services. Without professional assistance, vehicle residents have no option besides public parking to survive. Billy, and thousands like him, could use a home for their homes. This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.