In the wake of unrest in Baltimore following the killing of Freddie Gray in 2015, Rep. Elijah Cummings marched with local leaders. David Goldman/AP

The president’s Twitter attack on Maryland Congressman Elijah Cummings reflect a law-and-order manifesto with a long history.

We are now in Day Four of Donald Trump’s Twitter War on Baltimore and, by extension, Elijah Cummings, the House representative whose district includes parts of the city. Cummings presides over the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, which has launched several investigations and hearings into Trump’s activities. Today, Trump declared that the Maryland congressman should “investigate himself,” alleging that “billions of dollars” have been “stolen and wasted” in Baltimore, which he told reporters was a “filthy, dirty … horrible” city.

Trump’s efforts to kill police reform in Baltimore failed. Courts upheld the Baltimore police consent decree, just as they did with the Chicago police consent decree that Trump also tried to kill. Trump’s attempts to more aggressively police cities that refuse to capitulate to his immigrant deportation agenda have failed as well. This has not and perhaps will not stop Trump from pushing for more vigorous policing of black and brown cities, though, as his attack on Cummings has shown. Baltimore’s 1910 try at legalizing racial segregation did not survive in courts, but it survived in other ways. As University of Wisconsin-Madison history professor Paige Glotzer recently wrote for CityLab: The ordinance was quickly overturned on a technicality, but over the next several years, white Baltimoreans mounted a pressure campaign to ensure the passage of three subsequent versions. … Baltimore’s segregation ordinance was finally struck down by the Supreme Court in 1917. But the use of racially restrictive covenants only grew in response, and so did efforts by policymakers to link African Americans in Baltimore with disease. Something similar may be happening with consent decrees and police reform today. Last week, Baltimore Sun reporter Kevin Rector got into a Twitter spat with the city’s head prosecutor, Marilyn Mosby, over a consent decree report that the Baltimore police department are still not adequately investigating officers accused of misconduct. Baltimore Police struggle to investigate their own, new consent decree report says (via @janders5): https://t.co/UGFd12FpE2 — Kevin Rector (@RectorSun) July 23, 2019 Meanwhile, Trump continues to demand more militaristic policing tactics and to paint Baltimore in disease-infested terms. That could be the cruel point of Trump’s Twitter offensive against the black-led city and Cummings: To keep alive in spirit what he hasn’t been able to win in court.