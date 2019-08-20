Greg Allen/Invision/AP

Now partnering with the NFL, Jay-Z centers wealth-building in his activism, as many African Americans have before him—but without much success.

The flap over Jay-Z’s controversial, kinda puzzling business dealings with the National Football League heated up over the weekend, following reports that the rapper/entrepreneur is now also a part-owner in an NFL team (which one hasn’t been revealed). The grievance: Prior to the news about his new team ownership stake, many people were upset about Jay-Z entering into a business partnership with the NFL to deliver social justice-entertainment programming, despite the fact that no NFL team has signed the quarterback Colin Kaepernick since he fell out with the league over his national anthem-timed police brutality protests three years ago.

Carolina Panthers safety Eric Reid—a friend of Colin Kaepernick’s and a fellow protester—recently blasted Jay-Z, accusing him of aiming to “make millions ... by assisting the NFL in burying Colin’s career.” These aren’t mutually exclusive. They can both happen at the same time! It looks like your goal was to make millions and millions of dollars by assisting the NFL in burying Colin’s career. https://t.co/LFBZpbj2tw — Eric Reid (@E_Reid35) August 15, 2019 Jay-Z has defended his NFL partnership, saying during a press conference with NFL executives last week that “we’ve moved past kneeling,” and that his new partnership was about using the NFL’s “huge forum” to address injustice. “We all know the issue now—OK, next—what are we moving (on to) next?,” he said. “And I’m not minimizing [the protests] because that has to happen, that’s a necessary part of the process. But now that we all know what’s going on, what are we going to do? How are we going to stop it? Because the kneeling was not about a job, it was about injustice.” For Jay-Z, engaging with the NFL, as opposed to helping cancel it, is also a necessary part of the process—in fact, the next level of the process. He is not the first African American to make a C.R.E.A.M. case for addressing racial injustice. Many black activists made similar market-based civil rights arguments through the 20th century, using the logic that wealth-building could undo the evils of racism. None of those arguments have quite panned out for black people, as here we are in 2019 still struggling with these issues. The question is whether Jay-Z has learned from the failures of the past or if he’s simply employing more of the same.

Historically, many prominent black leaders have espoused economic strategies to help African Americans at least cope better with racism—the Urban League was founded in 1920 under the mission "to enable African Americans to secure economic self-reliance, parity, power and civil rights." In 1968, black leaders of the Congress of Racial Equality (CORE) proposed to Congress the Community Self-Determination Bill, which called for a World Bank-style community development corporation, funded by the U.S. Treasury, that would finance and guarantee home and business loans in black communities. It was actually introduced in the Senate that year, with the support of several Republicans, though it went nowhere. Roy Innis, CORE's co-national director with Floyd McKissick, made a statement back then that sounded a lot like Jay-Z's today: "We are past the stage where we can talk seriously of whites acting toward blacks out of moral imperatives." "If a Black man has no bread in his pocket," said McKissick, "the solution to his problem is not integration; it's to get some bread." This was within months of Martin Luther King, Jr.'s assassination, which also pretty much killed off the non-violent civil rights strategy that King championed. In the post-King milieu, African-American racial justice organizations began charting new strategies based on enhancing the health and wealth of black communities, while armed and ready to defend themselves against racist attacks. Some black leaders, like Innis and McKissick, adopted "black capitalism" tactics that were more explicitly about increasing profit gains. In fact, McKissick eventually left CORE and nonprofit work altogether to form McKissick Enterprises, focused on commercial real estate development. He launched it with a manifesto entitled, "Dedicated to Building Black Economic Power," stating in the introduction that "Black America's struggle is for Economic Power and Self-determination"—McKissick was, literally, out to capitalize. Today, we might say that Jay-Z is McKissick's wildest dream. Shawn Carter (Jay-Z's real name) is an actual billionaire who centers wealth accumulation in his theory of change and liberation. He mostly found his political voice in the Trayvon Martin era, after the names of numerous African Americans became hashtags and social media campaigns, all for the dishonor of being killed by the police—or, in Martin's case, killed by a vigilante who thought he was a cop.

McKissick Enterprises’ first major venture in 1968 was to build a city in North Carolina that was ostensibly for African Americans, called Soul City. To do it, Floyd McKissick had to make some questionable maneuvers. For one, he had to partner with then-President Richard Nixon—he in fact endorsed Nixon for president. Back then, Nixon was perhaps one of the most reviled political figures among many African Americans for his attack on anti-poverty programs and his militarized so-called “law-and-order” regime, and for criminalizing inner cities and black cities. Yet Nixon was the president who green-lighted Soul City and gave McKissick millions in federal funding to get it started. McKissick also had to make deals with Fortune 500 companies to make sure Soul City had jobs.