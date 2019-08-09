Wearing a holster bearing the phrase "DON'T TREAD ON ME," a Dayton police officer performs a grid search beside a makeshift memorial for victims of the August 4 mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio. August 6, 2019. John Minchillo/AP

A new report shows that state legislatures have been expanding their reach in preempting cities from localized regulation on issues like gun control.

The AR-15-style gun that Connor Betts used to kill nine people and injure 27 more on August 4 would have been illegal in Dayton before 2006. But that year, Ohio passed HB 347, which wiped out assault weapon bans and other gun control ordinances in roughly 80 cities throughout the state, including Dayton. That bill forbade cities from passing tougher gun regulations than what already exists in state laws. Ohio is one of 43 states that have laws that preempt or preclude cities and municipal governments from creating their own gun control ordinances—this despite the fact that cities bear the brunt of gun violence in most states.