Chilean police clash with anti-government demonstrators during a protest in Santiago, Chile. Esteban Felix/AP

The slums of the world’s growing cities have become staging grounds for demonstrations against corruption, inequality, and municipal dysfunction.

Numerous anti-government protests have paralyzed cities across the globe for months, from La Paz, Bolivia, to Santiago, Chile, and Monrovia, Liberia, to Beirut. Each protest in this worldwide wave of unrest has its own local dynamic and cause. But they also share certain characteristics: Fed up with rising inequality, corruption, and slow economic growth, angry citizens worldwide are demanding an end to corruption and the restoration of a democratic rule of law. It is no accident, as Foreign Affairs recently observed, that Latin America—which has seen the most countries explode into the longest-lasting violent protests—has the slowest regional growth in the world, with only 0.2 percent expected in 2019. Latin America is also the world’s region with the most inequality.