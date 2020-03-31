Send Us Your Questions About the Rent, Evictions, and Your Rights

Jessica Lee Martin
Jessica Lee Martin is the audience development editor for CityLab. She previously worked at Guardian US, Democracy Now!, and Wisconsin Public Television.
While the coronavirus pandemic is making work impossible for millions of Americans, rent and mortgage payments are nevertheless due on April 1. The federal government has introduced some protections for renters and homeowners against eviction and foreclosure during the current crisis. States and cities have introduced other measures. Yet the new rules apply only to some people in some places. Figuring out our housing responsibilities right now can be a challenge.
Our reporters want to answer the questions many of you have on your housing situation in an upcoming FAQ. Please take a few minutes to fill out our survey below, which asks questions about rent and mortgage payments, leases, evictions, and foreclosures. By providing your email, we’ll be able to email you when our follow-up FAQ is published. Thank you for your help, and insight.
