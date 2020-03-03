2020 Democratic Endorsement Tracker: Who Mayors Back for President

Who is your big-city mayor supporting for president in the 2020 election? CityLab is tracking endorsements from leaders of the largest 100 U.S. cities in the chart below.

Mayoral endorsements have always been a component of presidential candidates’ ground game, helping to increase turnout and get voters to the polls. But this year, the support of city leaders has been particularly prominent, says Amy Liu, vice president and director of the Metropolitan Policy Program at the Brookings Institution.

“I have not seen as many mayors come out during the primary season [in the past], and I do wonder if part of it is because there are a number of mayors that are running for president or have had aspirations to run for president,” she told CityLab last month.