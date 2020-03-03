Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner is among the 12 big-city mayors endorsing Mike Bloomberg for president. Aaron M. Sprecher/Bloomberg

2020 Democratic Endorsement Tracker: Who Mayors Back for President

  1. Sarah Holder
  2. Kriston Capps

Mayoral endorsements have always played a role in presidential elections. But this year, the support of city leaders has been particularly prominent.

Who is your big-city mayor supporting for president in the 2020 election? CityLab is tracking endorsements from leaders of the largest 100 U.S. cities in the chart below.

Mayoral endorsements have always been a component of presidential candidates’ ground game, helping to increase turnout and get voters to the polls. But this year, the support of city leaders has been particularly prominent, says Amy Liu, vice president and director of the Metropolitan Policy Program at the Brookings Institution.

“I have not seen as many mayors come out during the primary season [in the past], and I do wonder if part of it is because there are a number of mayors that are running for president or have had aspirations to run for president,” she told CityLab last month.

Now that former South Bend mayor Pete Buttigieg has withdrawn from the race, the remaining former mayors are Mike Bloomberg and Bernie Sanders. As more candidates drop out and draw new alliances—Amy Klobuchar and Buttigieg are endorsing Joe Biden after ending their bids—mayors’ allegiances may shift, too.

Most recently, Austin’s mayor, Steve Adler, an early and enthusiastic Buttigieg supporter, decided to switch his support to Biden. Adler told CityLab he supports the former vice president “because of his heart, his experience, and ability to bring the country together.”

We’ll keep the below tracker updated as the race continues.

Read our earlier in-depth coverage on why mayors may support particular candidates here.

(Disclaimer: CityLab was recently acquired by Bloomberg LP. Michael Bloomberg is the company's founder and majority owner.)

About the Author

Most Popular

  1. Life

    The Great Tulsa Remote Worker Experiment

    The first class of hand-picked remote workers moved to Tulsa, Oklahoma, in exchange for $10,000 and a built-in community. The city might just be luring them to stay.

    1. Sarah Holder
  2. photo: A jobseeker holds an information packet during a U.S. Census Bureau 2020 job opportunities workshop in 2019.
    Life

    The Census Bureau Wasn’t Counting on the Coronavirus

    As census takers for the decennial survey prepare to knock on doors and count residents, anxieties about the spread of COVID-19 could hamper their efforts.

    1. Sarah Holder
    2. Kriston Capps
  3. photo: In February 2005, Christo and Jeanne-Claude unveiled "The Gates" in New York's Central Park.
    Design

    How 'The Gates' Triumphed Over New York’s NIMBYs

    Fifteen years ago, Christo and Jeanne-Claude’s audacious public art installation debuted in New York City's Central Park. We’ll never see anything like it again.

    1. Kriston Capps
  4. photo: Renny the Amazing Renaissance Center Robot
    Life

    The Dream of the ’80s Is Alive in These Unhinged Chamber of Commerce Videos

    How did urban boosters promote cities like Buffalo, Detroit and Kansas City during the 1980s? It took jingles, slogans, and a whole lot of montages.

    1. Sarah Holder
    2. David Dudley
  5. Etiquette

    'Ze' or 'They'? A Guide to Using Gender-Neutral Pronouns

    Rule No. 1: Don’t assume you know someone’s gender just by looking at them.

    1. Linda Poon
Maps
Click Here
Newsletters
Click Here
Facebook
Click Here
×