2020 Democratic Endorsement Tracker: Who Mayors Back for President

Sarah Holder
Sarah Holder is a staff writer at CityLab covering local policy, housing, labor, and technology.
Who is your big-city mayor supporting for president in the 2020 election? CityLab is tracking endorsements from leaders of the largest 100 U.S. cities in the chart below.
Mayoral endorsements have always been a component of presidential candidates’ ground game, helping to increase turnout and get voters to the polls. But this year, the support of city leaders has been particularly prominent, says Amy Liu, vice president and director of the Metropolitan Policy Program at the Brookings Institution.
“I have not seen as many mayors come out during the primary season [in the past], and I do wonder if part of it is because there are a number of mayors that are running for president or have had aspirations to run for president,” she told CityLab last month.
Now that former South Bend mayor Pete Buttigieg has withdrawn from the race, the remaining former mayors are Mike Bloomberg and Bernie Sanders. As more candidates drop out and draw new alliances—Amy Klobuchar and Buttigieg are endorsing Joe Biden after ending their bids—mayors’ allegiances may shift, too.
Most recently, Austin’s mayor, Steve Adler, an early and enthusiastic Buttigieg supporter, decided to switch his support to Biden. Adler told CityLab he supports the former vice president “because of his heart, his experience, and ability to bring the country together.”
We’ll keep the below tracker updated as the race continues.
Read our earlier in-depth coverage on why mayors may support particular candidates here.
(Disclaimer: CityLab was recently acquired by Bloomberg LP. Michael Bloomberg is the company's founder and majority owner.)
