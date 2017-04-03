This Month in Urbanism: April 2017

A sampling of city-focused events around the world. This month: NYC’s secrets, prosperity for all, taking back Paris, and living small in Seattle.

April 4

RISK AND OPPORTUNITY: MIT’s City Design and Development program will convene scholars, policy experts and urban planning practitioners to discuss the “opportunities and risks for urban planning and adaptation of an evolving climate security agenda” at a half-day symposium called Conscripting Climate: Environmental Risk and Defensive Urbanism. Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge, Massachusetts.

***

April 5

COME TOGETHER: The American Association of Geographers hosts its 2017 AAG Annual Meeting, one of the largest geographic conferences in the world, in Boston, April 5-9. The Hynes Convention Center, Marriott Copley Place and the Sheraton Boston.

***

April 11

GET SAUCED, LEARN SECRETS: The Society for the Advancement of Social Studies is sharing some of NYC’s secrets in the latest installment of its free lecture series, with themed-drink specials. Talks include architectural treasures hidden in plain sight (hint: look up), the undercover history of WWI-era German sabotage in New York, and “the tale of a short-lived American history themed amusement park” in the Bronx. The Bedford at 110 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn, New York.

INCLUSIVE PROSPERITY: Union Market Talks, sponsored by EDENS in partnership with the Urban Land Institute, the Economic Innovation Group, and CityLab, is hosting a discussion on “The New Urban Crisis: How Our Cities Are Increasing Inequality, Deepening Segregation and Failing the Middle Class—and What We Can Do About It.”

Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, CityLab editor-at-large Richard Florida, EDENS CEO Jodie W. McLean, The Atlantic’s Ron Brownstein, Economic Innovation Group’s Steve Glickman, ULI Senior Fellow and former mayor of Pittsburgh Tom Murphy, and others will speak on inclusive prosperity. Register here. Dock 5 @ Union Market, 1309 5th Street NE, Washington, D.C.

***

April 19

PARIS IS FOR PEOPLE: Simon Fraser University’s Next-Generation Transportation Webinar Series is offering a free webinar titled “Paris—Reclaiming the City for Its People from Its Cars.” Carlos Moreno, the mayor of Paris’s special envoy for smart cities, will tell how Paris is “reclaiming streets and public spaces for people, reconnecting the city to the River Seine,” expanding bike share and transit, and more. Reserve a spot here. Online.

MAKING GREEN: The Dallas Architecture Forum presents a panel on The Social Impact of Greening the City to “discuss the positive impact of ‘urban farms’ in Dallas, and how this can be expanded to improve healthy sustainable living in the city.” Panelists include Valerie Miller, the Director of La Bajada Urban Youth Farm; Daron Babcock of Bonton Farms; and Hannah Koski, associated with “We Over Me” urban farming initiative at Paul Quinn College. The Dallas Center for Architecture, 1909 Woodall Rogers Freeway, Dallas, Texas.

***

April 20

TAKE A DEEP BREATH: The Atlantic will “explore the state of air in America and spotlight ideas and strategies for making the air we breathe cleaner—and our citizens healthier” at its inaugural summit on air quality, The Air We Breathe. Venue SIX10, 610 S. Michigan Avenue, Chicago, Illinois.

***

April 21

SMALL LIVING IN SEATTLE: Garret Reynolds and AIA Seattle present an exhibition called “Living Small: Ideas for Living In the City” that looks at micro-living spaces around the world’s dense urban environment and explores the viability of new forms of housing in Seattle. The Center for Architecture and Design, 1010 Western Avenue, Seattle, Washington.