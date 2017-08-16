A reporter holds up an example of the amount of fentanyl that can be deadly. Jacquelyn Martin/AP

Lab Report: The Drug That's Fueling Cities' Opioid Crisis

  1. Katie Pearce

A morning roundup of the day’s news.

The fentanyl scourge: In 25 of the nation’s largest urban areas, overdose deaths from fentanyl—the manmade narcotic that’s about 50 times stronger than heroin—increased nearly 600 percent from 2014 to 2016, according to a Washington Post analysis that shows New York City, Chicago, and areas in Pennsylvania have seen the largest spikes. The Post reports on the problem in Philadelphia:

“If anything can be likened to a weapon of mass destruction in what it can do to a community, it’s fentanyl,” said Michael Ferguson, the special agent in charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration’s New England division. “It’s manufactured death.” ...

Philadelphia’s Health Commissioner Thomas Farley said the city is averaging 100 overdose deaths per month in 2017, noting that fentanyl “has thrown gasoline onto a fire that was already raging.”

“This is a health crisis that’s worse than we’ve ever seen,” Farley said. “This will kill more people than the AIDS epidemic. You’d have to go back to the influenza pandemic of 1918 if you even wanted to start making comparisons.”

Nearly bankrupt: Despite its unusually high property taxes, Connecticut’s capital city of Hartford is now teetering on the edge of bankruptcy—a stark symbol, The New York Times writes, of “the gulf between the affluent enclaves that drive Connecticut’s wealth and its larger cities that have long grappled with high crime, underperforming schools and unsure financial footing.”

Death of the bus: It’s not only the 2008 recession that caused declining ridership on city buses—across the country, by 13 percent over the last decade—but also the stigmatization of a transit form that’s viewed as inferior. (The Week, Wall Street Journal for subscribers)

An eye on Portland’s highways: Why is Portland’s proposal to widen three freeways a story of national importance? City Observatory argues that the city’s history as a bellwether of forward-thinking transportation and environmental policies creates high stakes for any “giant step backwards.”

Too many tourists: Venice and Barcelona have been in the spotlight this summer as victims of “overtourism” that breeds problems for local residents. Noting similar issues in New York City, Iceland, and Amsterdam, Skift suggests more responsibility from governments—and the travel companies that carry and host the tourists.

The urban lens:

Manila terminal's signature orange cranes #TodayAtWork

A post shared by Kelvin (@kelvintagnipez) on

Share your city scenes on Instagram using #citylabontheground

