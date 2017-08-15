Lab Report: Cities Move to Eradicate Confederate Symbols

A morning roundup of the day’s news.

The gatherings followed formal announcements in at least five cities that monuments would be taken down.

In Atlanta, protesters spray-painted a statue of a Confederate soldier and broke off a piece. Dozens of people gathered in Nashville and hundreds more in San Antonio to protest local monuments.

Tumbling down: In the aftermath of Charlottesville’s violence, as white nationalists and pro-Confederate groups announce more rallies and speaking events, several cities are accelerating the removal of their Confederate memorials. In addition to protestors toppling a statue in Durham, The Los Angeles Times reports:

Stepping in: California has become the first state to sue the Trump administration over its sanctuary cities policy, joining San Francisco and Chicago in fighting against a new Justice Department policy denying grants to jurisdictions that fail to provide the feds access to local jails. (Politico)

High-Line-ification: As cities clamor to emulate the New York City icon on their own industrial spaces, a chorus of detractors is also growing against high-cost projects that bring segregation, gentrification, and Disney-style tourism. Reflecting on the failure of London’s Garden Bridge project, The Guardian suggests more focus on locals, more crowdfunding, and creative site choices.

Say what?: You know those unreadable Public Notice signs? Atlanta is doing away with them as part of a broad rebranding of its Department of City Planning (motto: “To Be Clear is to Be Kind”) that focuses on clean typography, colorful applications, and sharply designed notices. (Fast Co.Design)

Right-sizing NYC tolls: As New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo appears to warm to the idea of congestion pricing in New York City, Streetsblog argues that the latest toll reform plan from Move NY eases past concerns by distributing costs fairly between all of the city’s boroughs.

