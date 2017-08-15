A statue depicting a Confederate soldier in Piedmont Park in Atlanta is vandalized with spray paint Monday, Aug. 14, 2017. David Goldman/AP

Lab Report: Cities Move to Eradicate Confederate Symbols

  1. Katie Pearce

A morning roundup of the day’s news.

Tumbling down: In the aftermath of Charlottesville’s violence, as white nationalists and pro-Confederate groups announce more rallies and speaking events, several cities are accelerating the removal of their Confederate memorials. In addition to protestors toppling a statue in Durham, The Los Angeles Times reports:

In Atlanta, protesters spray-painted a statue of a Confederate soldier and broke off a piece. Dozens of people gathered in Nashville and hundreds more in San Antonio to protest local monuments.

The gatherings followed formal announcements in at least five cities that monuments would be taken down.

  • In Boston, three headliners have dropped out of a far-right rally planned for this weekend after Mayor Martin Walsh and other leaders have made it clear that hate groups are not welcome. (Boston Globe)

Stepping in: California has become the first state to sue the Trump administration over its sanctuary cities policy, joining San Francisco and Chicago in fighting against a new Justice Department policy denying grants to jurisdictions that fail to provide the feds access to local jails. (Politico)

High-Line-ification: As cities clamor to emulate the New York City icon on their own industrial spaces, a chorus of detractors is also growing against high-cost projects that bring segregation, gentrification, and Disney-style tourism. Reflecting on the failure of London’s Garden Bridge project, The Guardian suggests more focus on locals, more crowdfunding, and creative site choices.

Say what?: You know those unreadable Public Notice signs? Atlanta is doing away with them as part of a broad rebranding of its Department of City Planning (motto: “To Be Clear is to Be Kind”) that focuses on clean typography, colorful applications, and sharply designed notices. (Fast Co.Design)

Right-sizing NYC tolls: As New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo appears to warm to the idea of congestion pricing in New York City, Streetsblog argues that the latest toll reform plan from Move NY eases past concerns by distributing costs fairly between all of the city’s boroughs.

The urban lens:

Old #bricks in the #asphalt, #moonah. #citylab #citylabontheground

A post shared by Olivia Bowman (@livbgood) on

Share your city on Instagram with #citylabontheground

About the Author

Most Popular

  1. A rendering of the Neiman Marcus inside The Shops at Hudson Yards
    Design

    How Manhattan Got Vertical Retail Right, Again

    After building a few duds in the late 20th century, architects and developers are giving New Yorkers a better multi-level retail experience with a mix of new ideas and lessons from the past.

    1. Anthony Paletta
  2. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio
    Equity

    New York City Guarantees a Lawyer to Every Resident Facing Eviction

    The new law protecting low-income tenants is the first in the nation.

    1. Kriston Capps
  3. 59th Street - Columbus Circle.
    Transportation

    What New York Subway Stations Actually Look Like

    Subway stations’ complex tunnel systems are a mystery even to most regular riders. Architect Candy Chan’s new X-ray maps demystify the paths in and around them.

    1. Tanvi Misra
  4. Equity

    White Supremacists Are Waging a War Against Public Space

    Fascism and open carry are incompatible with the public square, in Charlottesville and beyond.

    1. Kriston Capps
  5. A white nationalist demonstrator in Charlottesville
    Equity

    Averting the Next Charlottesville

    Several other white supremacist rallies are already shaping up for the coming weeks. Cities are grappling with how they'll handle the unwelcome visitors.

    1. Brentin Mock
Maps
Revealing More About the World Around Us
Click Here
Newsletters
Art and Adventures for Urban Explorers
Click Here
Let's Be Friends
Don't Miss Our Latest Stories
Click Here
Skip to content