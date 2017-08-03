Lab Report: Amazon's Answer to the Retail Crisis

A morning roundup of the day’s news.

Job fair: At an Amazon warehouse in Baltimore on Wednesday, thousands of people started lining up at 4 a.m. for the possibility of $14/hour job with benefits, as part of the e-commerce giant’s spree to hire 50,000 workers at a dozen fulfillment centers in areas including Fall River, Massachusetts; Buffalo; and Oklahoma City. The Washington Post reports:

Warehouse jobs typically pay about 31 percent more than retail jobs in the same county, and are more likely to hire black and Hispanic workers, according to Michael Mandel, chief economic strategist at the liberal-leaning Progressive Policy Institute. In many parts of the country, he said, new warehouse positions have more than made up for lost bricks-and-mortar jobs, where wages have been stagnating for years. “I see this as a period of turmoil and upgrading,” he said. “Fulfillment center jobs are hard work—they’re physically taxing, but they pay well. This could actually be a real positive for income equality.”

The same day, Amazon announced plans to hire 100,000 full-time workers over the next 18 months. (AP)

Fast food takeover: The new book Supersizing Urban America traces today’s obesity epidemic among black communities to federal programs of the 1960s that doled out funds to fast-food franchises like McDonald’s. Though the purported aim was to support black entrepreneurship in a time of urban unrest, the programs mostly ended up benefiting the fast-food giants with new markets. (The New Republic)